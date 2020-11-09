FOREX-Higher-risk currencies soar on Biden win, promising COVID-19 vaccine
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Increased risk appetite buoyed trade-related currencies amid more optimism for the world economy on Monday after Joe Biden clinched the U.S. presidency and Pfizer Inc PFE.N said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
The Japanese yen and Scandinavian currencies were among the biggest movers, while the offshore Chinese yuan hit its strongest in 28 months.
The safe-haven yen gave way to the new optimism, weakening to its lowest level in more than two weeks, while the yuan strengthened on confidence in more trade.
A Biden presidency is expected to shore up international trade relations and the prospect of a successful coronavirus vaccine is seen as a major tailwind, with global cases continuing to rise.
The vaccine news "provided just a tremendous boost for risk appetite," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange broker OANDA.
"There was a lot of nervousness in investors' expectations for these vaccine trial results, and the first one out of the gates had an amazing 90% effective rate, far exceeding the consensus," Moya said. "The last remaining risk event of the year, it seems like it has been taken off the table. We're seeing a big reflation trade here."
Bond yields soared in the United States and Europe , and major stock indexes gained as much as 4%.
The vaccine news, said Simon Harvey, currency analyst at broker Monex Europe, "helped boost global growth expectations which took a substantial knock only weeks ago with second wave concerns."
Also benefiting were the Norwegian and Swedish crowns and other currencies which react more quickly to economic changes.
The Swedish crown rose to a 28-month high against the dollar and the euro. It traded at 8.6014 SEK=D3 versus the U.S. dollar and reached a 22-month high against the euro EURSEK=D3.
Its Norwegian counterpart strengthened 1.54% against the dollar and rose against the euro as well, to touch two-month highs against each. NOK=D3EURNOK=D3.
The Australian dollar was up 2.5% at 76.94 against the Japanese yen, a seven-week high AUDJPY=D3. The yen also fell 1.6% against the U.S. dollar to 105 JPY=EBS.
The offshore Chinese yuan CNH=EBS was not far behind, hitting a peak of 6.5501 against the dollar and last up 0.12% at 6.6012.
The Canadian and Australian dollars both rose as much as 0.8% versus the U.S. dollar, with the latter AUD=D3 hitting a seven-week high and the former a nine-month high CAD=D3.
Amid those changes, the dollar stabilised against a basket of currencies =USD, having touched a 10-week low of 92.12, and was last up 0.4% at 92.561.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:17AM (1517 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1860
$1.1877
-0.13%
+5.80%
+1.1920
+1.1853
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
105.2250
103.2800
+1.91%
-3.10%
+105.3800
+103.3000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
124.78
122.69
+1.70%
+2.32%
+125.1300
+122.7000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9105
0.9003
+1.14%
-5.90%
+0.9110
+0.8985
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.3163
1.3150
+0.11%
-0.75%
+1.3206
+1.3121
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2958
1.3064
-0.77%
-0.22%
+1.3062
+1.2928
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.7309
0.7261
+0.67%
+4.17%
+0.7340
+0.7267
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0797
1.0686
+1.04%
-0.49%
+1.0799
+1.0681
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9007
0.9023
-0.18%
+6.54%
+0.9048
+0.9005
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.6822
0.6773
+0.74%
+1.40%
+0.6854
+0.6785
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.0095
9.1490
-1.54%
+2.69%
+9.1620
+8.9690
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6860
10.8500
-1.51%
+8.62%
+10.9079
+10.6669
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.6014
8.6393
-0.60%
-7.98%
+8.6509
+8.5572
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1997
10.2616
-0.60%
-2.57%
+10.2816
+10.1833
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
