Forex held by Turkish locals rises to $213 bln

Contributors
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

Turkish locals' forex and gold holdings rose by $2.26 billion in the week to Oct. 7 when adjusted for the parity effect to stand at $213.31 billion, data from the central bank showed on Thursday, with corporates leading the rise.

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Turkish locals' forex and gold holdings rose by $2.26 billion in the week to Oct. 7 when adjusted for the parity effect to stand at $213.31 billion, data from the central bank showed on Thursday, with corporates leading the rise.

Turkish local corporates bought $2.63 billion last week, central bank data showed. Individuals sold $366 million in the same period.

Turkish locals' forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December as Turks converted savings during a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year. The currency is down some 29% this year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Mark Potter)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More