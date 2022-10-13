Forex held by Turkish locals rises to $213 bln

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Turkish locals' forex and gold holdings rose by $2.26 billion in the week to Oct. 7 when adjusted for the parity effect to stand at $213.31 billion, data from the central bank showed on Thursday, with corporates leading the rise.

Turkish local corporates bought $2.63 billion last week, central bank data showed. Individuals sold $366 million in the same period.

Turkish locals' forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December as Turks converted savings during a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year. The currency is down some 29% this year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Mark Potter)

