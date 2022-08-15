FOREX-Greenback gains, Aussie tumbles after weak Chinese data

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar bounced on Monday while commodity-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar tumbled after a new batch of disappointing Chinese data bolstered global recession worries.
Chinese industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all fell short of analyst estimates in data published on Monday, as a nascent recovery from draconian COVID-19 lockdowns faltered.
Commodities including iron ore slumped on concerns about reduced demand from China, which hurt currencies exposed to the assets, including the Australian dollar.
“Concern about Chinese demand for commodities...at the margins it's probably encouraging a risk off attitude,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.
The U.S. dollar index =USD gained 0.79% to 106.52. The euro EUR=EBS eased 0.97% against the dollar to $1.0157.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3, which is also viewed as a proxy for global growth, dropped 1.43% to $0.7021. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 fell 1.45% to $0.6363.
The offshore yuan CNH= hit 6.8197, the weakest since May 16, after China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move to revive demand.
The dollar index has fallen from a 20-year high of 109.29 on July 14 on hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of rate increases and that the worst of inflation increases may be behind us.
Concerns that the Fed tightening will send the economy into recession has also sent U.S. Treasury yields lower.
However, Fed officials have maintained a hawkish tone and stressed it is too soon to declare victory on inflation.
“The Fed is telling us they want to tighten financial conditions and the market has eased them, so the Fed is going to have to drive home its point with a larger rate hike,” said Chandler, adding he expects the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting.
Data this week including industrial production on Tuesday and retail sales on Wednesday could also “help ease fears that the U.S. contracted again,” Chandler said, which would boost the greenback.
U.S. single-family homebuilders' confidence and New York state factory activity fell in August to their lowest levels since near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, data on Monday showed.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:02PM (1902 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
106.5200
105.7000
+0.79%
11.349%
+106.5500
+105.5400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0157
$1.0257
-0.97%
-10.66%
+$1.0270
+$1.0155
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
133.3250
133.6100
-0.22%
+15.80%
+133.5850
+132.5550
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
135.42
136.93
-1.10%
+3.91%
+137.0700
+135.2900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9468
0.9411
+0.63%
+3.82%
+0.9471
+0.9409
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2055
$1.2135
-0.66%
-10.87%
+$1.2148
+$1.2051
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2908
1.2773
+1.07%
+2.11%
+1.2934
+1.2774
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7021
$0.7122
-1.43%
-3.43%
+$0.7125
+$0.7012
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9618
0.9653
-0.36%
-7.24%
+0.9663
+0.9614
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8424
0.8451
-0.32%
+0.29%
+0.8470
+0.8420
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6363
$0.6456
-1.45%
-7.05%
+$0.6456
+$0.6357
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.7115
9.5785
+1.18%
+10.02%
+9.7150
+9.6040
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8654
9.8095
+0.57%
-1.47%
+9.9042
+9.8188
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3468
10.1833
+0.53%
+14.74%
+10.3497
+10.1907
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.5105
10.4550
+0.53%
+2.70%
+10.5330
+10.4644
(Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Josie Kao)
