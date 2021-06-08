FOREX-FX volatility low, dollar up slightly as investors wait on inflation
By Sinéad Carew
NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday hit the lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on inflation levels and central bank policies around the world.
With inflation updates expected from China, Europe and the United States this week and an impending European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to be followed by a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, currency investors appeared to be treading water while the S&P 500 dipped very slightly. .N
Range-bound currency markets meant a fall in volatility. The Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index .DBCVIX hit its lowest level since February 2020.
"All the major currencies are having muted reaction right now as they wait," said JB Mackenzie, managing director of futures and forex at TD Ameritrade. "We're looking at the inflation numbers to see how the economies are running. Are they very hot and, if so, does that mean there could be a reaction from central banks globally?"
Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confident, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.12%, while the euro fell 0.09% against the greenback to $1.2179 EUR=EBS.
The British pound fell 0.15% to $1.4155 GBP=D3 and the Australian dollar eased 0.21% to $0.7739 AUD=D3, with both stuck in ranges seen over the past couple of months.
Cryptocurrencies were more volatile on the day with Bitcoin last down 3% at $32,544 BTC=BTSP after hitting a session low of $31,025 - also its lowest level since May 19. Ether was down 7% at $2,464.47 ETH=BTSP.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:44PM (1844 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.0810
89.9880
+0.12%
0.111%
+90.1810
+89.9530
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2179
$1.2190
-0.09%
-0.32%
+$1.2194
+$1.2165
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.4650
109.2550
+0.19%
+5.94%
+109.5550
+109.2000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
133.30
133.16
+0.11%
+5.03%
+133.4200
+133.1400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8966
0.8976
-0.10%
+1.35%
+0.8989
+0.8953
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4155
$1.4177
-0.15%
+3.61%
+$1.4184
+$1.4122
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2117
1.2083
+0.28%
-4.85%
+1.2117
+1.2071
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7739
$0.7756
-0.21%
+0.61%
+$0.7763
+$0.7732
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0920
1.0938
-0.16%
+1.05%
+1.0945
+1.0911
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8603
0.8596
+0.08%
-3.74%
+0.8627
+0.8594
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7196
$0.7230
-0.47%
+0.20%
+$0.7232
+$0.7188
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.2585
8.2600
+0.12%
-3.70%
+8.2810
+8.2405
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0586
10.0695
-0.11%
-3.90%
+10.0798
+10.0410
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2616
8.2627
-0.10%
+0.80%
+8.2870
+8.2535
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0615
10.0715
-0.10%
-0.15%
+10.0883
+10.0586
Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London
