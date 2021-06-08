FOREX-FX volatility low, dollar up slightly as investors wait on inflation

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday hit the lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on inflation levels and central bank policies around the world.

With inflation updates expected from China, Europe and the United States this week and an impending European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to be followed by a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, currency investors appeared to be treading water while the S&P 500 dipped very slightly. .N

Range-bound currency markets meant a fall in volatility. The Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index .DBCVIX hit its lowest level since February 2020.

"All the major currencies are having muted reaction right now as they wait," said JB Mackenzie, managing director of futures and forex at TD Ameritrade. "We're looking at the inflation numbers to see how the economies are running. Are they very hot and, if so, does that mean there could be a reaction from central banks globally?"

Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confident, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.12%, while the euro fell 0.09% against the greenback to $1.2179 EUR=EBS.

The British pound fell 0.15% to $1.4155 GBP=D3 and the Australian dollar eased 0.21% to $0.7739 AUD=D3, with both stuck in ranges seen over the past couple of months.

Cryptocurrencies were more volatile on the day with Bitcoin last down 3% at $32,544 BTC=BTSP after hitting a session low of $31,025 - also its lowest level since May 19. Ether was down 7% at $2,464.47 ETH=BTSP.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:44PM (1844 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.0810

89.9880

+0.12%

0.111%

+90.1810

+89.9530

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2179

$1.2190

-0.09%

-0.32%

+$1.2194

+$1.2165

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.4650

109.2550

+0.19%

+5.94%

+109.5550

+109.2000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

133.30

133.16

+0.11%

+5.03%

+133.4200

+133.1400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8966

0.8976

-0.10%

+1.35%

+0.8989

+0.8953

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4155

$1.4177

-0.15%

+3.61%

+$1.4184

+$1.4122

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2117

1.2083

+0.28%

-4.85%

+1.2117

+1.2071

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7739

$0.7756

-0.21%

+0.61%

+$0.7763

+$0.7732

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0920

1.0938

-0.16%

+1.05%

+1.0945

+1.0911

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8603

0.8596

+0.08%

-3.74%

+0.8627

+0.8594

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7196

$0.7230

-0.47%

+0.20%

+$0.7232

+$0.7188

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.2585

8.2600

+0.12%

-3.70%

+8.2810

+8.2405

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0586

10.0695

-0.11%

-3.90%

+10.0798

+10.0410

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2616

8.2627

-0.10%

+0.80%

+8.2870

+8.2535

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0615

10.0715

-0.10%

-0.15%

+10.0883

+10.0586

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, Editing by Robert Birsel, Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

