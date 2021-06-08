FOREX-FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday fell to its lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on central bank policy and inflation levels.

With an impending European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. inflation data due the same day, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, currencies appeared to be treading water while the S&P 500 dipped very slightly. .N

Range-bound currency markets mean a fall in volatility. The Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index .DBCVIX hit its lowest level since February 2020.

"The reasons we're rangebound today on the dollar overall is we've a lot of option expiries in play," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. "The big events of the week are going to be the Bank of Canada meeting tomorrow and Thursday's session has U.S. CPI (consumer price index), ECB meeting and a big 30-year U.S. bond auction."

Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confident, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve.

The U.S. dollar found a bit of support on Tuesday as investors prepared for the inflation data after Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs data, which has eased concerns about an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.

The euro fell marginally as data showed German industrial production numbers declined in April.

The dollar index rose 0.15% =USD to 90.107, while the euro fell 0.13% against the greenback at $1.2174 EUR=EBS.

The British pound fell 0.34% to $1.4126 GBP=D3 and the Australian dollar eased 0.25% to $0.7735 AUD=D3, with both stuck in ranges seen over the past couple of months.

Cryptocurrencies dropped but trading was generally calm. Bitcoin was last down 2.99% at $32592.63 BTC=BTSP, while ether fell 5% to $2,457.78 ETH=BTSP.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:47AM (1347 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.1070

89.9880

+0.15%

0.140%

+90.1810

+89.9530

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2174

$1.2190

-0.13%

-0.36%

+$1.2194

+$1.2165

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.4550

109.2550

+0.19%

+5.94%

+109.5550

+109.2000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

133.24

133.16

+0.06%

+4.98%

+133.3500

+133.1400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8968

0.8976

-0.08%

+1.37%

+0.8989

+0.8953

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4126

$1.4177

-0.34%

+3.41%

+$1.4184

+$1.4128

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2091

1.2083

+0.07%

-5.05%

+1.2094

+1.2071

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7735

$0.7756

-0.25%

+0.57%

+$0.7763

+$0.7734

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0916

1.0938

-0.20%

+1.01%

+1.0945

+1.0911

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8617

0.8596

+0.24%

-3.58%

+0.8617

+0.8594

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7197

$0.7230

-0.45%

+0.22%

+$0.7232

+$0.7197

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.2625

8.2600

-0.03%

-3.84%

+8.2810

+8.2405

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0610

10.0695

-0.08%

-3.88%

+10.0798

+10.0410

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2698

8.2627

-0.04%

+0.90%

+8.2870

+8.2535

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0677

10.0715

-0.04%

-0.09%

+10.0883

+10.0586

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, Editing by Robert Birsel, Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.