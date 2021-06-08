FOREX-FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly
By Sinéad Carew
NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday fell to its lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on central bank policy and inflation levels.
With an impending European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. inflation data due the same day, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, currencies appeared to be treading water while the S&P 500 dipped very slightly. .N
Range-bound currency markets mean a fall in volatility. The Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index .DBCVIX hit its lowest level since February 2020.
"The reasons we're rangebound today on the dollar overall is we've a lot of option expiries in play," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. "The big events of the week are going to be the Bank of Canada meeting tomorrow and Thursday's session has U.S. CPI (consumer price index), ECB meeting and a big 30-year U.S. bond auction."
Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confident, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve.
The U.S. dollar found a bit of support on Tuesday as investors prepared for the inflation data after Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs data, which has eased concerns about an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.
The euro fell marginally as data showed German industrial production numbers declined in April.
The dollar index rose 0.15% =USD to 90.107, while the euro fell 0.13% against the greenback at $1.2174 EUR=EBS.
The British pound fell 0.34% to $1.4126 GBP=D3 and the Australian dollar eased 0.25% to $0.7735 AUD=D3, with both stuck in ranges seen over the past couple of months.
Cryptocurrencies dropped but trading was generally calm. Bitcoin was last down 2.99% at $32592.63 BTC=BTSP, while ether fell 5% to $2,457.78 ETH=BTSP.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:47AM (1347 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.1070
89.9880
+0.15%
0.140%
+90.1810
+89.9530
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2174
$1.2190
-0.13%
-0.36%
+$1.2194
+$1.2165
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.4550
109.2550
+0.19%
+5.94%
+109.5550
+109.2000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
133.24
133.16
+0.06%
+4.98%
+133.3500
+133.1400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8968
0.8976
-0.08%
+1.37%
+0.8989
+0.8953
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4126
$1.4177
-0.34%
+3.41%
+$1.4184
+$1.4128
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2091
1.2083
+0.07%
-5.05%
+1.2094
+1.2071
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7735
$0.7756
-0.25%
+0.57%
+$0.7763
+$0.7734
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0916
1.0938
-0.20%
+1.01%
+1.0945
+1.0911
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8617
0.8596
+0.24%
-3.58%
+0.8617
+0.8594
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7197
$0.7230
-0.45%
+0.22%
+$0.7232
+$0.7197
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.2625
8.2600
-0.03%
-3.84%
+8.2810
+8.2405
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0610
10.0695
-0.08%
-3.88%
+10.0798
+10.0410
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2698
8.2627
-0.04%
+0.90%
+8.2870
+8.2535
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0677
10.0715
-0.04%
-0.09%
+10.0883
+10.0586
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, Editing by Robert Birsel, Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)
((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
