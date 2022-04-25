US Markets

FOREX-Flight to quality lifts U.S. dollar to two-year highs; Aussie crumbles

Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed to a two-year high versus its rivals on Monday and was on track for its single biggest daily gain in more than six weeks as a wave of risk aversion swept through global markets, boosting the greenback's safe haven appeal.

With war in Ukraine entering a third month and the lockdown of 25 million people in Shanghai about to enter a second month, investor sentiment was fragile amid worries that climbs in consumer prices will lead to rapid global interest rate rises.

Against a basket of its rivals =USD, the dollar gained 0.6% in early London trading to 101.62, a level it last tested in March 2020 and on track for its biggest daily rise since March 11.

"The week is starting with a firmly negative tone in global markets, which are discounting a combination of a) many central banks accelerating their tightening plans, b) Russia and Ukraine moving further away from a diplomatic solution, c) China's Covid crisis which is forcing a re-rating of growth expectations in the region," ING strategists said in a note.

The euro's tiny gains after news of French President Emmanuel Macron's comfortable election victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen quickly dissipated, with the single currency EUR=EBS down 0.8% at $1.0729.

Commodity currencies were singled out for special punishment as the dollar soared, with the Australian dollar AUD=D3 and the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 leading losers.

The Aussie, which was one of the biggest gainers in currencies in the first quarter of 2022 thanks to surging commodity prices, fell widely. It weakened more than 1% against the U.S. dollar AUD=D3 and fell by a similar margin versus the Swiss franc AUDCHF=EBS.

Hawkish comments by various policymakers last week also raised the risks of aggressive policy tightening by global central banks. Money markets expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a half point at the next two meetings and the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by 25 bps in July. IRPR

China's yuan CNY=CFXS fell to a one-year low, extending losses after posting its worst week since 2015, as investors fret about the worsening economic growth outlook due to strict COVID-19 measures and lockdowns across the country.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

