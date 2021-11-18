FOREX-Euro's pain makes for dollar's weekly gain

By Tom Westbrook

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The dollar was set to post a second week of chunky gains against the euro on Friday as traders wager on interest rates rising faster and further on the North Atlantic's western shore, while sterling and the kiwi have also firmed with rate hike bets.

In emerging markets, a gathering currency crisis in Turkey has driven the lira TRYRTOM=D3 to a record low after the central bank - facing political pressure - cut rates despite inflation running near 20%.

Among majors the euro EUR=EBS has been the week's big mover, and although it has recovered to $1.1372 after slumping to $1.1263, traders said it remains vulnerable as fundamentals and positioning swing to favour the dollar.

The single currency has lost 0.6% this week, helping the dollar index =USD rise 0.5% and touch a 16-month high. It last sat just shy of that at 95.531.

"Previous post-GFC occasions when the euro traded below $1.10 were accompanied by a big euro short position," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

"If the question is 'will the market now get very short euros' then I think the answer is that it will unless data improve dramatically."

This week U.S. retail sales beat expectations on the heels of last week's inflation surprise. In Europe, meanwhile, COVID-19 is surging again, car sales slipped for a fourth consecutive month and central bankers are vowing to hold rates low.

Friday moves were slight and the focus will be on central bank speakers, with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at 0830 GMT, Bank of England economist Huw Pill at 1200 GMT and Federal Reserve officials Christopher Waller and Richard Clarida at 1545 GMT and 1715 GMT the highlights.

Elsewhere the yen JPY=EBS was headed for a weekly loss of about 0.4%, though at 114.27 per dollar it has also recovered since touching an almost five-year low of 114.97 a few days ago.

The heavily-shorted and commodity-sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 looks set for a third consecutive weekly loss and has been under pressure from a fall in oil prices over recent days. It was last steady at $0.7277. AUD/

Sterling GBP=D3 has been the stellar performer besides the dollar among G10 currencies and has gained about 0.7% to $1.3499 as a surge in inflation to a 10-year high has firmed bets on the Bank of England hiking rates in a month. BOEWATCH

The kiwi NZD=D3 also leapt 0.7% overnight and is steady for the week as traders start to wager on the RBNZ turning extra hawkish and lifting rates by 50 basis points (bps) next week, or perhaps lifting its long-term rates trajectory.

Swaps markets have priced a roughly 40% chance of a 50 bps hike. RBNZWATCH

"Rates markets remain skittish and the data pushed the bellwether two-year swap to a new high for the year, and that in turn, put the bid in behind the kiwi," said analysts at ANZ Bank.

"With 36 bps (of hikes) priced in for next week and 198 bps priced in over the next eight meetings, local markets could be setting themselves up for some real disappointment if we 'only' get a 25 bps hike, as we expect."

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was headed for its worst week since May, dropping 13%. It was last near a three-week low at $57,033.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0029 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1364

$1.1374

-0.09%

-6.99%

+1.1373

+1.1364

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.3100

114.1900

+0.11%

+10.67%

+114.3550

+114.2550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

129.90

129.91

-0.01%

+2.35%

+129.9800

+129.9000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9260

0.9257

+0.05%

+4.68%

+0.9261

+0.9252

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3494

1.3501

-0.01%

-1.19%

+1.3503

+1.3499

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2602

1.2601

+0.02%

-1.03%

+1.2605

+1.2601

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7276

0.7276

+0.03%

-5.39%

+0.7280

+0.7272

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7035

0.7047

-0.16%

-2.02%

+0.7045

+0.7036

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

