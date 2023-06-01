FOREX-Euro up after Lagarde promises rate hike while Fed signals June pause

By Hannah Lang and Joice Alves
WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The euro recovered from a two-month low Thursday after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said inflation remained too high and further policy tightening was necessary.
Data showed on Thursday that i in the 20 nations sharing the euro eased to 6.1% in May from 7.0% in April, below expectations for 6.3% in a Reuters poll of economists.
But the current level is still more than three times the ECB's 2% inflation target.
"Today, inflation is too high and it is set to remain so for too long," Lagarde said in a speech.
"We have made clear that we still have ground to cover to bring interest rates to sufficiently restrictive levels," she added.
The ECB has raised base rates by a combined 375 basis points (bps) to 3.25% over the past year to combat runaway prices.
Money markets are pricing in an 85% chance of a 25 bps hike when the ECB meets on June 15. Another 25 bps hike is expected in July, according to Refinitiv.
"The euro is taking a bit of a ride higher," said John Velis, FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon. "There's a sort of narrowing interest rate differential ... when the ECB is expected to hike one or two more times and the [U.S. Federal Reserve] is more questionable about that."
The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.36% to $1.07265, off a two-month low of $1.0635 touched on Wednesday after some European countries released national inflation data showing signs price pressures have eased.
FED TO PAUSE
The dollar drifted from a two-month high as investors trimmed bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, fell 0.278% at 103.840, off a two-month high of 104.7 touched on Wednesday.
Fed officials pointed towards a rate hike "skip" in June, giving time for the U.S. central bank to assess the impact of its tightening cycle thus far against still-strong inflation data.
Markets are now pricing in a roughly 32% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting, compared with a near 67% chance a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Limiting the dollar slide, the divided U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the debt ceiling, and the focus now turns to how it will fare in the Democratic-led Senate.
"Our view is that ... the U.S. government will avoid a default that could potentially derail the U.S. and also the global economy," Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said.
"I think the dollar can gain a little bit more support on a successful vote today."
Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.25125, up 0.57% on the day, while the Australian dollar rose 0.53% versus the greenback at $0.654.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.8400
104.1500
-0.28%
0.338%
+104.5000
+103.7000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0726
$1.0689
+0.36%
+0.11%
+$1.0742
+$1.0662
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.8700
139.3250
-0.35%
+5.90%
+139.9400
+138.4400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
148.95
148.93
+0.01%
+6.17%
+149.6800
+148.6300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9091
0.9107
-0.19%
-1.70%
+0.9113
+0.9074
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2511
$1.2441
+0.58%
+3.47%
+$1.2525
+$1.2401
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3527
1.3576
-0.36%
-0.17%
+1.3585
+1.3510
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6536
$0.6504
+0.53%
-4.08%
+$0.6549
+$0.6486
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9750
0.9733
+0.17%
-1.47%
+0.9753
+0.9713
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8570
0.8591
-0.24%
-3.10%
+0.8604
+0.8572
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6036
$0.6021
+0.20%
-4.98%
+$0.6052
+$0.5991
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
11.1310
11.0810
+0.51%
+13.48%
+11.2000
+11.0570
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.9408
11.8526
+0.74%
+13.79%
+11.9743
+11.8142
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.8655
10.8493
+0.44%
+4.40%
+10.9087
+10.8328
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6498
11.5982
+0.44%
+4.49%
+11.6614
+11.5830
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Joice Alves in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)
((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))
