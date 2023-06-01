FOREX-Euro up after Lagarde promises rate hike while Fed signals June pause

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 01, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Hannah Lang and Joice Alves for Reuters ->

By Hannah Lang and Joice Alves

WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The euro recovered from a two-month low Thursday after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said inflation remained too high and further policy tightening was necessary.

Data showed on Thursday that i in the 20 nations sharing the euro eased to 6.1% in May from 7.0% in April, below expectations for 6.3% in a Reuters poll of economists.

But the current level is still more than three times the ECB's 2% inflation target.

"Today, inflation is too high and it is set to remain so for too long," Lagarde said in a speech.

"We have made clear that we still have ground to cover to bring interest rates to sufficiently restrictive levels," she added.

The ECB has raised base rates by a combined 375 basis points (bps) to 3.25% over the past year to combat runaway prices.

Money markets are pricing in an 85% chance of a 25 bps hike when the ECB meets on June 15. Another 25 bps hike is expected in July, according to Refinitiv.

"The euro is taking a bit of a ride higher," said John Velis, FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon. "There's a sort of narrowing interest rate differential ... when the ECB is expected to hike one or two more times and the [U.S. Federal Reserve] is more questionable about that."

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.36% to $1.07265, off a two-month low of $1.0635 touched on Wednesday after some European countries released national inflation data showing signs price pressures have eased.

FED TO PAUSE

The dollar drifted from a two-month high as investors trimmed bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, fell 0.278% at 103.840, off a two-month high of 104.7 touched on Wednesday.

Fed officials pointed towards a rate hike "skip" in June, giving time for the U.S. central bank to assess the impact of its tightening cycle thus far against still-strong inflation data.

Markets are now pricing in a roughly 32% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting, compared with a near 67% chance a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Limiting the dollar slide, the divided U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the debt ceiling, and the focus now turns to how it will fare in the Democratic-led Senate.

"Our view is that ... the U.S. government will avoid a default that could potentially derail the U.S. and also the global economy," Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said.

"I think the dollar can gain a little bit more support on a successful vote today."

Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.25125, up 0.57% on the day, while the Australian dollar rose 0.53% versus the greenback at $0.654.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.8400

104.1500

-0.28%

0.338%

+104.5000

+103.7000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0726

$1.0689

+0.36%

+0.11%

+$1.0742

+$1.0662

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.8700

139.3250

-0.35%

+5.90%

+139.9400

+138.4400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

148.95

148.93

+0.01%

+6.17%

+149.6800

+148.6300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9091

0.9107

-0.19%

-1.70%

+0.9113

+0.9074

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2511

$1.2441

+0.58%

+3.47%

+$1.2525

+$1.2401

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3527

1.3576

-0.36%

-0.17%

+1.3585

+1.3510

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6536

$0.6504

+0.53%

-4.08%

+$0.6549

+$0.6486

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9750

0.9733

+0.17%

-1.47%

+0.9753

+0.9713

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8570

0.8591

-0.24%

-3.10%

+0.8604

+0.8572

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6036

$0.6021

+0.20%

-4.98%

+$0.6052

+$0.5991

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.1310

11.0810

+0.51%

+13.48%

+11.2000

+11.0570

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.9408

11.8526

+0.74%

+13.79%

+11.9743

+11.8142

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8655

10.8493

+0.44%

+4.40%

+10.9087

+10.8328

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6498

11.5982

+0.44%

+4.49%

+11.6614

+11.5830

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Joice Alves in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)

