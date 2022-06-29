FOREX-Euro turns negative after Lagarde warns low inflation unlikely to return
By Joice Alves and Hannah Lang
LONDON/WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The euro gave back earlier gains on Wednesday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the era of ultra low inflation that preceded the pandemic is unlikely to return.
Speaking at a panel at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Portugal, alongside U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Lagarde added that central banks need to adjust to significantly higher price growth expectations.
The euro was last down 0.41% to $1.0475. It had dropped to as low as $1.0486 earlier in the day after data showed June prices in the German state of North Rhine–Westphalia (NRW) had been 0.1% lower than in May, but had recovered after a high readout of Spanish inflation data.
The ECB is widely expected to raise interest rates in July for the first time in a decade, following its global peers, to try to cool accelerating inflation, though economists are divided on the magnitude of any hike.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, ticked up 0.412% to 104.880 with investors seeking safety in U.S. assets as stocks declined globally due to the mounting risk of a recession. The dollar index stayed, however, below the two-decade high of 105.79 struck two weeks ago.
The dollar was buoyed on comments from Powell during Wednesday's panel that while there is a risk that Fed interest rate hikes will slow the economy too much, the bigger risk is persistent inflation that starts to let public expectations about prices drift higher.
The Swiss franc rose on Wednesday to its highest level against the euro in four months as rising recession fear in the euro zone led investors to seek safe haven assets like the Swiss currency.
The Swiss franc EURCHF= rose as high as 1.0013 versus the euro, its highest level against the single currency since March. It was last up 0.81% at 1.0008.
Forecasts that the euro zone will likely drop into recession amid energy security issues triggered by the war in Ukraine has encouraged investors to buy the Swiss franc.
"Switzerland is less exposed to Russian fossil fuel imports and this should strengthen the risk of safe haven flows on euro zone growth concerns," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London.
Cash held overnight by the Swiss National Bank fell last week by its largest amount in more than a decade, in a sign of the end of the central bank's forex purchase campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 extended its fall against the dollar, and was last down 0.57% at 1.21140.
In crytocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last fell 0.82% to $20,088.47.
Ethereum ETH=, ETH=BTSP last fell 4.09% to $1,112.64.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.8900
104.4700
+0.41%
9.645%
+104.9600
+104.3500
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0476
$1.0521
-0.43%
-7.85%
+$1.0536
+$1.0474
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.8750
136.1500
+0.54%
+18.91%
+136.9950
+135.7750
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
143.37
143.22
+0.10%
+10.01%
+143.8500
+142.5000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9532
0.9572
-0.40%
+4.52%
+0.9578
+0.9495
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2114
$1.2184
-0.59%
-10.44%
+$1.2212
+$1.2107
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2871
1.2877
-0.04%
+1.81%
+1.2900
+1.2844
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6883
$0.6906
-0.29%
-5.28%
+$0.6920
+$0.6862
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9986
1.0068
-0.81%
-3.69%
+1.0076
+0.9986
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8645
0.8630
+0.17%
+2.92%
+0.8661
+0.8604
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6219
$0.6238
-0.29%
-9.12%
+$0.6260
+$0.6207
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8655
9.8155
+0.49%
+11.96%
+9.8750
+9.7880
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3373
10.3448
-0.07%
+3.24%
+10.3671
+10.2976
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2040
10.1517
+0.09%
+13.15%
+10.2095
+10.1401
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6894
10.6800
+0.09%
+4.45%
+10.7015
+10.6705
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Joice Alves and Hannah Lang, editing by Bradley Perrett, Mark Heinrich and David Evans)
((Hannah.lang@Thomsonreuters.com))
