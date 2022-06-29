FOREX-Euro turns negative after Lagarde warns low inflation unlikely to return

By Joice Alves and Hannah Lang

LONDON/WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The euro gave back earlier gains on Wednesday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the era of ultra low inflation that preceded the pandemic is unlikely to return.

Speaking at a panel at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Portugal, alongside U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Lagarde added that central banks need to adjust to significantly higher price growth expectations.

The euro was last down 0.41% to $1.0475. It had dropped to as low as $1.0486 earlier in the day after data showed June prices in the German state of North Rhine–Westphalia (NRW) had been 0.1% lower than in May, but had recovered after a high readout of Spanish inflation data.

The ECB is widely expected to raise interest rates in July for the first time in a decade, following its global peers, to try to cool accelerating inflation, though economists are divided on the magnitude of any hike.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, ticked up 0.412% to 104.880 with investors seeking safety in U.S. assets as stocks declined globally due to the mounting risk of a recession. The dollar index stayed, however, below the two-decade high of 105.79 struck two weeks ago.

The dollar was buoyed on comments from Powell during Wednesday's panel that while there is a risk that Fed interest rate hikes will slow the economy too much, the bigger risk is persistent inflation that starts to let public expectations about prices drift higher.

The Swiss franc rose on Wednesday to its highest level against the euro in four months as rising recession fear in the euro zone led investors to seek safe haven assets like the Swiss currency.

The Swiss franc EURCHF= rose as high as 1.0013 versus the euro, its highest level against the single currency since March. It was last up 0.81% at 1.0008.

Forecasts that the euro zone will likely drop into recession amid energy security issues triggered by the war in Ukraine has encouraged investors to buy the Swiss franc.

"Switzerland is less exposed to Russian fossil fuel imports and this should strengthen the risk of safe haven flows on euro zone growth concerns," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London.

Cash held overnight by the Swiss National Bank fell last week by its largest amount in more than a decade, in a sign of the end of the central bank's forex purchase campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.

Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 extended its fall against the dollar, and was last down 0.57% at 1.21140.

In crytocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last fell 0.82% to $20,088.47.

Ethereum ETH=, ETH=BTSP last fell 4.09% to $1,112.64.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.8900

104.4700

+0.41%

9.645%

+104.9600

+104.3500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0476

$1.0521

-0.43%

-7.85%

+$1.0536

+$1.0474

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.8750

136.1500

+0.54%

+18.91%

+136.9950

+135.7750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.37

143.22

+0.10%

+10.01%

+143.8500

+142.5000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9532

0.9572

-0.40%

+4.52%

+0.9578

+0.9495

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2114

$1.2184

-0.59%

-10.44%

+$1.2212

+$1.2107

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2871

1.2877

-0.04%

+1.81%

+1.2900

+1.2844

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6883

$0.6906

-0.29%

-5.28%

+$0.6920

+$0.6862

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9986

1.0068

-0.81%

-3.69%

+1.0076

+0.9986

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8645

0.8630

+0.17%

+2.92%

+0.8661

+0.8604

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6219

$0.6238

-0.29%

-9.12%

+$0.6260

+$0.6207

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8655

9.8155

+0.49%

+11.96%

+9.8750

+9.7880

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3373

10.3448

-0.07%

+3.24%

+10.3671

+10.2976

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2040

10.1517

+0.09%

+13.15%

+10.2095

+10.1401

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6894

10.6800

+0.09%

+4.45%

+10.7015

+10.6705

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Hannah Lang, editing by Bradley Perrett, Mark Heinrich and David Evans)

((Hannah.lang@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.