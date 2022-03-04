FOREX-Euro tumbles vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

By Caroline Valetkevitch and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The euro fell against major currencies and the U.S. dollar rallied on Friday as worries increased over the impact of the escalating Ukraine-Russia conflict, especially on Europe's growth outlook.

The euro fell below $1.10 against the dollar for the first time in almost two years, and was last down 1.4% at $1.0916 and on track for its biggest daily percentage decline since March 2020 EUR=USB. The European single currency also hit a fresh seven-year low versus the safe-haven Swiss franc.

Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday. A blaze in a training building was extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe, while combat raged elsewhere in Ukraine in the second week of the assault launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro was last down 1.3% at 1.0020 EURCHF=. The euro also sank against sterling, hitting its lowest level since June 2016 EURGBP=. Strategists worry that surging energy and gas prices will hit Europe's economic growth prospects.

Investors flocked to the U.S. dollar and other safe-haven currencies. The U.S. dollar index =USD initially pared gains but then rallied further following data Friday that showed U.S. job growth surged in February. The report raised optimism that the economy could withstand tighter monetary policy.

The index was last up 1%, trading around its highest since May 2020, while the dollar was down 0.6% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS

"The most compelling story here is the flight to safety, which we've seen coming in ebbs and flows. It picked up overnight with the fire" in Ukraine, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "That created a pop up in U.S. dollar across the board.

"The big losses have really been focused on European currencies in particular. Euro/dollar is going to be the big headline grabber," he said. "Economists in general are going to be revising down a lot of their forecasts."

Also supporting the dollar, investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the Czech National Bank said on Friday it was intervening in the market to stem the depreciation of the crown CZK=. Poland's central bank intervened this week, but the zloty EURPLN= still hit a 13-year low against the euro, while Hungary delivered its most aggressive rate hike since 2008 as the forint also tumbled to record lows.

The rouble traded near record lows against the dollar and euro in volatile Moscow trade RUBUTSTN=MCX, EURRUBTN=MCX, after Russia's credit rating was cut deeper into junk by S&P.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:46AM (1646 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

98.6330

97.7200

+0.95%

3.105%

+98.9250

+97.7200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0916

$1.1066

-1.36%

-3.98%

+$1.1068

+$1.0886

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.7250

115.4400

-0.61%

-0.33%

+115.5500

+114.6800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

125.22

127.76

-1.99%

-3.91%

+127.8100

+125.1500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9180

0.9171

+0.12%

+0.66%

+0.9210

+0.9166

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3211

$1.3345

-1.00%

-2.31%

+$1.3355

+$1.3202

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2764

1.2683

+0.64%

+0.95%

+1.2792

+1.2670

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7355

$0.7329

+0.40%

+1.22%

+$0.7375

+$0.7301

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0020

1.0151

-1.29%

-3.37%

+1.0157

+1.0020

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8260

0.8284

-0.29%

-1.67%

+0.8295

+0.8232

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6841

$0.6800

+0.59%

-0.07%

+$0.6843

+$0.6768

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9790

8.9215

+0.77%

+2.05%

+9.0505

+8.9040

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8067

9.8583

-0.52%

-2.06%

+9.8838

+9.7968

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8756

9.7338

+0.02%

+9.51%

+9.9621

+9.7368

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7873

10.7849

+0.02%

+5.41%

+10.8519

+10.7627

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Euro vs Swiss franchttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hF80os

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Joice Alves in London, additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Robert Birsel, Raissa Kasolowsky, Louise Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.