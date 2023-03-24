FOREX-Euro, sterling fall against rising dollar amid European bank jitters

By Hannah Lang and Joice Alves

WASHINGTON/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The euro and sterling fell sharply against a strengthening dollar on Friday amid nervousness over banks, with better-than expected economic data failing to lift sentiment.

Banking stocks plunged in Europe with heavyweights Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and UBS Group UBSG.S pummelled by worries that the worst problems to hit the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained.

"Over many, many years, whenever there's perceived or actual problems that look like they might be deep-rooted, people go to the dollar, and I think that's probably all it is right now, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com.

Better-than-expected flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data failed to lift the single currency as sentiment in markets were fragile with European banks .SX7P falling more than 3%.

"The data were better than expected, but the mood in the market is risk aversion, which is supporting another move back to the safe haven dollar," said Jane Foley, Head of FX Strategy at Rabobank London.

Risk aversion also sent sterling GBP=D3 0.48% lower to $1.2226, despite data showing the British economy was set to grow in the first quarter and confidence was growing.

The pound touched a seven-week high of $1.2341 on Thursday in volatile trading after the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%, but said a surprise resurgence in inflation would probably fade fast, stoking speculation it had ended its run of hikes.

Banking stocks have been battered this month following the sudden failures of two regional U.S. lenders and the emergency sale of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse to rival UBS.

SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND

The FX world seemed to suggest a bout of risk aversion with safe-haven proxies, gold and yen outperforming and most other currencies softer, according to Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

The safe-haven yen JPY= was in demand, and strengthened 0.29% versus the greenback at 130.43.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected, but took a cautious stance on the outlook because of banking sector turmoil even as Fed Chair Jerome Powell kept the door open on further rate rises if necessary.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated on Thursday that she was prepared to take further action to ensure Americans' bank deposits stayed safe, to ease investor nerves.

The markets will be closely watching next week's readout of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, due March 31, for indications as to how the print could influence the Fed's upcoming rate decisions, said Trevisani.

"If you get a as expected or weaker number, I think that gives the Fed reason to pull back, which is what they're doing anyway," he said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:45AM (1445 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.1000

102.6000

+0.50%

-0.377%

+103.3600

+102.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0759

$1.0832

-0.67%

+0.41%

+$1.0839

+$1.0714

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

130.4350

130.8300

-0.29%

-0.50%

+130.9300

+129.6450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.35

141.73

-0.97%

+0.02%

+141.8500

+139.0800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9185

0.9164

+0.23%

-0.67%

+0.9216

+0.9157

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2228

$1.2285

-0.48%

+1.10%

+$1.2290

+$1.2192

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3775

1.3716

+0.45%

+1.69%

+1.3804

+1.3710

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6647

$0.6684

-0.55%

-2.49%

+$0.6694

+$0.6625

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9881

0.9925

-0.44%

-0.14%

+0.9940

+0.9850

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8796

0.8814

-0.20%

-0.54%

+0.8828

+0.8778

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6206

$0.6249

-0.67%

-2.24%

+$0.6252

+$0.6193

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4890

10.4010

+0.94%

+6.98%

+10.5850

+10.3810

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2899

11.2504

+0.35%

+7.59%

+11.3575

+11.2366

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4208

10.3248

+0.16%

+0.12%

+10.4726

+10.3055

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2078

11.1901

+0.16%

+0.57%

+11.2302

+11.1758

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Joice Alves in London; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Heinrich)

((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))

