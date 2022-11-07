FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

By Hannah Lang

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency.

A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in the euro zone improved in November, the first time it rose in three months, reflecting hopes that recent warmer temperatures and falling energy prices will prevent gas rationing on the continent this winter.

The euro EUR= was up 0.69% to $1.0029, its highest level since Oct. 27, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1534, up 1.40% on the day.

Investors were also cheered by a readout on Monday showing that German industrial production grew in September, beating analyst expectations. Industrial output was up 0.6% on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index =USD fell 0.91% to 110.070.

Though it had lost almost 2% at the end of last week after reports that China would make substantial changes to its COVID-19 policy in coming months, the downward move in the dollar on Monday was likely more about positioning, said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"I think the market's got really long US dollars, and is now just taking profits here. That's behind the move for today," he said.

Investors were also assessing Friday's U.S. jobs report which showed that firms added a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs in October and hourly wages continued to rise, evidence of a still-tight labour market.

But hints of some easing of market conditions, with the unemployment rate rising to 3.7%, fuelled hopes that the much sought-after Federal Reserve pivot could be on the horizon, capping potential gains for the dollar.

Four Fed policymakers on Friday also indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting.

Investors are now eagerly waiting for a readout of U.S. consumer price index data on Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect headline CPI to land at an annual 8% for October, down slightly from 8.2% in September.

"If we do get a stronger than expected print, I think the release valve there will be for a higher terminal rate in the United States, and ultimately, that's going to matter for the dollar," said Rai.

In crytocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last fell 1.41% to $20,837.00 and ethereum ETH=, ETH=BTSP last fell 2.76% to $1,600.30.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:45PM (1945 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

110.0700

111.0900

-0.91%

15.060%

+111.2800

+110.0400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0029

$0.9960

+0.68%

-11.80%

+$1.0035

+$0.9898

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

146.4950

146.6700

-0.12%

+27.25%

+147.5600

+146.0950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.91

145.99

+0.63%

+12.73%

+147.0000

+145.6800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9878

0.9942

-0.63%

+8.30%

+0.9981

+0.9876

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1537

$1.1372

+1.45%

-14.70%

+$1.1541

+$1.1291

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3488

1.3481

+0.05%

+6.67%

+1.3552

+1.3465

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6480

$0.6470

+0.12%

-10.88%

+$0.6490

+$0.6401

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9907

0.9897

+0.10%

-4.46%

+0.9919

+0.9865

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8691

0.8756

-0.74%

+3.46%

+0.8790

+0.8691

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5939

$0.5930

+0.16%

-13.22%

+$0.5945

+$0.5866

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2070

10.2350

-0.21%

+15.94%

+10.3245

+10.2130

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2393

10.2014

+0.37%

+2.26%

+10.2853

+10.1872

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8199

10.8952

+0.10%

+19.99%

+10.9699

+10.8108

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8524

10.8416

+0.10%

+6.04%

+10.8746

+10.8020

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Ed Osmond, Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Ricci and Tomasz Janowski)

((hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.