FOREX-Euro spikes, then drops, after hawkish ECB

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Thursday as investors took profits from a brief surge in the currency after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said more interest rate hikes are needed to tame inflation.

The dollar was also boosted by worsening risk appetite as stocks fell.

The ECB raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, although by less than at its last two meetings, pledged further hikes and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of its fight against runaway inflation.

Lagarde said that upside inflation risks remain, which necessitates more tightening.

“The outlook for inflation is rather hawkish for the ECB, whereas here in the U.S. the rhetoric is that they are going to keep raising until they win the fight against inflation, but I think traders are becoming more convinced that the Fed is near the end of tightening,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

The greenback weakened on Wednesday even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone on the need for more tightening even as the economy slips toward a possible recession.

"Lagarde was more hawkish than Powell yesterday," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

Thursday's moves in the euro/dollar were likely "buy the rumor, sell the fact" around the ECB meeting, with the dollar also benefiting from the risk-off sentiment "that was prevailing before the ECB meeting," Chandler said.

The euro EUR=EBS reached $1.0737, the highest since June 9, before falling back to $1.0643, down 0.36% on the day. The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD was up 0.75% on the day at 104.42.

The greenback briefly pared gains after data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, while the labor market remains tight, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declining last week.

A separate report showed that manufacturing activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted for a fourth straight month in December, but factory operators reported a brighter outlook and said inflation pressures were easing notably.

Sterling was lower on the day after the Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 3.5% from 3% and indicated that more hikes were likely.

The pound GBP=D3 was last down 1.75% at $1.2208.

The Norwegian krone was lower on the day after Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a 13-year high of 2.75% on Thursday, as expected by economists, and said it will "most likely" hike again in the first quarter of 2023 as inflation remains above its target.

The dollar gained 1.22% against the Norwegian currency NOK=D3 to 9.8460.

The Swiss franc CHF=EBS was also lower on the day after Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible.

The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 1% - the central bank's third hike this year as it stepped up its campaign to dampen the rise in prices.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:15AM (1615 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.4200

103.6600

+0.75%

9.154%

+104.5400

+103.5300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0643

$1.0683

-0.36%

-6.36%

+$1.0737

+$1.0605

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

137.7150

135.4800

+1.66%

+19.64%

+137.7400

+135.2400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.58

144.68

+1.31%

+12.48%

+146.7200

+144.3100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9290

0.9244

+0.47%

+1.82%

+0.9303

+0.9232

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2208

$1.2428

-1.75%

-9.72%

+$1.2426

+$1.2210

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3632

1.3543

+0.66%

+7.82%

+1.3650

+1.3541

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6707

$0.6864

-2.27%

-7.72%

+$0.6870

+$0.6708

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9886

0.9874

+0.12%

-4.66%

+0.9916

+0.9840

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8715

0.8594

+1.41%

+3.75%

+0.8723

+0.8592

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6349

$0.6460

-1.70%

-7.23%

+$0.6463

+$0.6350

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8460

9.7280

+1.22%

+11.78%

+9.8690

+9.7465

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4842

10.3710

+1.09%

+4.71%

+10.5011

+10.3783

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3222

10.1531

+1.22%

+14.46%

+10.3364

+10.1599

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9843

10.8520

+1.22%

+7.33%

+10.9893

+10.8532

(Editing by Nick Zieminski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

