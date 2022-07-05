FOREX-Euro slumps to two-decade low as recession fears grow

By Herbert Lash and Marc Jones

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The euro slumped to a two-decade low on Tuesday as the latest surge in European gas prices added to the region's recession worries, while safe-haven demand for U.S. Treasuries strengthened the dollar.

Many currencies were under pressure. The euro's 1.5% drop EUR=EBS took it to its weakest since the end of 2002. Japan's yen JPY=EBS was near 24-year lows again, while Norway's crown tumbled 1.2% as gas workers there went on strike.

The risk of Europe sliding into a recession grew after another big 17% jump in natural gas prices in both Europe and Britain looked set to push inflation even higher.

Concerns about how the European Central Bank will react eroded sentiment after German Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel on Monday hit out at the ECB's plans to try to shield highly indebted countries from surging borrowing rates.

"It will continue to be very difficult for the euro to rally in any meaningful way with the energy picture worsening and risks to economic growth increasing notably," said MUFG's head of global markets research Derek Halpenny.

Traders told Reuters there had also been a major dollar order in early trading, perhaps as U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Fourth of July holiday.

One said that coupled with the energy price angst it caused a chain reaction, spilling into both equity and bond markets and then speeding the euro's fall as it broke through its 2017 low of $1.0340.

The heavy volatility also saw the euro drop to the lowest against the Swiss franc EURCHF= since the Swiss National Bank abandoned its currency cap in 2015. It fell against sterling too, although the pound's GBP=EBS own economic and political worries had left it below $1.20 again.

With the euro trading at two decade lows, volatility has jumped and trading in options has increased, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

"Whether it is to play for the downside like a speculative move or whether it's a hedge against long euros, I can't tell you," Chandler said.

The Australian dollar fell despite the country's first back-to-back 50-basis point interest rate hike in recent memory overnight, which also cemented the fastest run up in rates there since 1994.

The Aussie AUD=D3slid 1.4% to $0.677, after trading as high as $0.6895 earlier in the day. It is now down nearly 7% this year.

"We have had so many central banks hiking in these big increments that you are now getting talk of reverse currency wars," said Rabobank FX strategist Jane Foley, referring to where central banks need to hike rates just to stop their currencies from falling.

"It could get concerning" for a number of currencies, she added, especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve pushes ahead with large rate hikes in the coming months as expected.

The dollar's strength, meanwhile, nudged the yen back down toward a 24-year low. It was last at 135.825 per dollar. JPY=EBS

Eastern Europe was also feeling the heat as its countries are some of the most dependent on Russian gas. MSCI's main EM FX index hit its lowest since November 2020 with Euro-linked currencies such as the Hungarian forint HUF=, Polish zloty PLN= and Romanian leu RON= down 1.6-2.3% against the dollar.

Currency bid prices at 10:08 AM (1408 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.5600

105.1200

+1.39%

11.391%

+106.6000

+105.0400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0256

$1.0421

-1.58%

-9.78%

+$1.0449

+$1.0254

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.8200

135.7050

+0.08%

+17.98%

+136.3550

+135.5650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

139.28

141.39

-1.49%

+6.88%

+142.3700

+139.2000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9681

0.9608

+0.75%

+6.12%

+0.9682

+0.9594

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1953

$1.2102

-1.23%

-11.62%

+$1.2126

+$1.1930

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3026

1.2859

+1.32%

+3.05%

+1.3028

+1.2844

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6768

$0.6868

-1.43%

-6.86%

+$0.6895

+$0.6768

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9927

1.0016

-0.89%

-4.26%

+1.0032

+0.9925

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8577

0.8604

-0.31%

+2.11%

+0.8623

+0.8544

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6126

$0.6209

-1.34%

-10.50%

+$0.6226

+$0.6125

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.0850

9.8555

+2.09%

+14.21%

+10.0870

+9.8220

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3450

10.2317

+1.11%

+3.32%

+10.3480

+10.2320

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5317

10.3369

+0.34%

+16.79%

+10.5355

+10.3026

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8035

10.7670

+0.34%

+5.56%

+10.8105

+10.7519

