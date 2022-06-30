FOREX-Euro slides against U.S. dollar, Swiss franc amid safe-haven demand
By Joice Alves and Hannah Lang
LONDON/WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-week low against the U.S. dollar and remained close to a 2015 low versus the Swiss franc on Thursday amid safe-haven demand driven by renewed worries about higher rates and a global recession.
Increasing jitters about recession in the euro zone linked to the energy crisis stoked by the war in Ukraine have strengthened safe-haven flows against the euro.
The common currency EUR=EBS was set for its worst quarter against the dollar since the end of 2016 - on track for a 6% quarterly decline. The euro was down 0.24% versus the dollar at$1.0414.
"It just feels like the broad cross-asset space is trading with a risk-off tinge, and that's leading to variations of haven demand," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.
The euro also dropped to a fresh 7-1/2-year low versus the safe-haven Swiss franc at 0.9942 francs, with the Swiss currency still basking in the afterglow of the Swiss National Bank's surprise rate hike two weeks ago. The euro was down 0.19% versus the Swiss franc at 0.995.
Fresh gloomy economic data for the euro zone showed that French inflation climbed to a record high of 6.5% in June, while Greece cut its growth forecast to 3.2% this year from 3.8%.
Euro zone unemployment fell to a new record low in May as the economy continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, even if inflation exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to dampen growth.
The lower-than-expected jobless rate may bolster European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s confidence to hike rates, said Alex Livingstone, head of trading at Titan Asset Management. "However, the ECB will need to be extremely cautious in their next move, attempting to avoid smothering growth.”
The ECB is expected to raise interest rates in July for the first time in a decade to try to cool accelerating inflation, although economists are divided on the magnitude of any hike.
Elsewhere, the dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of peers, with the index last up 0.095% at 105.140. It was little changed after a fresh readout on Thursday of U.S. consumer spending in May, which showed that higher prices forced cutbacks on purchases of goods.
The dollar also traded just below a fresh a 24-year peak of 137 Japanese yen touched on Wednesday. The gap between a hawkish Fed and a dovish Bank of Japan continues to weigh heavily on the yen, which was last trading at 135.89 yen JPY=EBS.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP dipped back below the symbolic $20,000 level on persistent market ructions. It was also hurt by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejecting a proposal to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by digital asset manager Grayscale. Bitcoin last fell 6.68% to $18,841.26.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.1400
105.0600
+0.10%
9.907%
+105.5400
+104.8600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0416
$1.0443
-0.25%
-8.38%
+$1.0469
+$1.0381
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
135.8850
136.6000
-0.52%
+18.04%
+136.8000
+135.7200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
141.55
142.61
-0.74%
+8.62%
+142.8600
+141.3800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9557
0.9548
+0.09%
+4.77%
+0.9605
+0.9531
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2159
$1.2125
+0.31%
-10.07%
+$1.2165
+$1.2093
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2896
1.2895
-0.02%
+1.97%
+1.2933
+1.2878
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6901
$0.6880
+0.31%
-5.06%
+$0.6915
+$0.6854
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9952
0.9971
-0.19%
-4.02%
+1.0001
+0.9945
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8564
0.8614
-0.58%
+1.96%
+0.8620
+0.8564
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6240
$0.6224
+0.27%
-8.82%
+$0.6249
+$0.6198
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.9105
9.8900
+0.20%
+12.49%
+9.9625
+9.8795
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3280
10.3216
+0.06%
+3.15%
+10.3736
+10.3130
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2806
10.2261
+0.23%
+14.00%
+10.3452
+10.2001
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.7090
10.6849
+0.23%
+4.64%
+10.7431
+10.6717
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Joice Alves and Hannah Lang; Editing by Alison Williams, Mark Porter and Mark Heinrich)
((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.