FOREX-Euro skids to four-week low after ECB signals further easing

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to a four-week low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank president flagged further monetary easing in December.

The dollar also climbed to a three-week high against the Swiss franc, and rallied from a five-week trough versus the yen.

Data showing record pace in U.S. economic growth for the third quarter, as well as an improving trend in jobless claims initially hurt the dollar as a safe haven, as the reports boosted risk appetite and lifted stocks.

But positive data should help the dollar in the long run, analysts said.

The market's focus though was on the ECB, as Europe grapples with the surge in COVID-19 cases that forced national lockdowns in Germany and France and a regional lockdown in Spain.

The ECB, which kept interest rates steady, committed on Thursday to contain the growing fallout from a second wave of coronavirus infections, saying it would hone its response by its December meeting.

"We agreed, all of us, that it was necessary to take action and therefore to recalibrate our instruments at our next Governing Council meeting," ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference.

In afternoon trading, the euro fell 0.6% to $1.1671 EUR=EBS, after earlier falling to a four-week low of $1.1650.

The euro also slid 0.3% versus the yen to 122.14 yen EURJPY=EBS.

"If you look at the price action in rate markets, we saw a further adjustment lower in some of the forward rate expectations. So the market is looking at the ECB comments as indicating further rate cuts," said Erik Nelson, currency strategist, at Wells Fargo in New York.

"You're also looking at an overall challenging backdrop in Europe, which means further shutdowns and more restrictions, more so than in the United States. So it's kind of a perfect storm that's weighing on the euro at this point," he added.

Rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe, along with caution ahead of the U.S. elections, triggered the worst market selloff since June earlier this week.

The dollar index, with the euro as the largest component, rose to a four-week high and was last up 0.5% at 93.942=USD.

Gross domestic product rebounded at a 33.1% annualized rate last quarter, according to an advance estimate on Thursday, the fastest pace since the government started keeping records in 1947.

A separate report showed 751,000 people filed for state unemployment benefits in the week ended Oct. 24, compared with 791,000 the previous period.

"Although the data ... appears healthy, it should be taken with a grain of salt," said Matthew Eidinger, market strategist, at Cambridge Global Payments. He cited the rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases that could mean more restrictions, which could derail the economy's recovery.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.4% to 104.67 yen JPY=EBS, rallying from a five-week low hit earlier in the session.

The dollar also rose 0.6% versus the Swiss franc to 0.9160 franc CHF=EBS, after earlier touching a three-week peak of 0.9172.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:03PM (1903 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1671

$1.1746

-0.64%

+4.10%

+1.1759

+1.1650

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.6700

104.3250

+0.34%

-3.62%

+104.7200

+104.0300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.15

122.52

-0.30%

+0.16%

+122.8700

+121.9000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9160

0.9104

+0.63%

-5.33%

+0.9172

+0.9089

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2927

1.2979

-0.39%

-2.53%

+1.3025

+1.2882

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3320

1.3322

-0.02%

+2.52%

+1.3389

+1.3279

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7029

0.7048

-0.28%

+0.16%

+0.7076

+0.7003

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0691

1.0692

-0.01%

-1.48%

+1.0702

+1.0679

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9026

0.9045

-0.21%

+6.77%

+0.9059

+0.9008

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6624

0.6637

-0.20%

-1.56%

+0.6659

+0.6597

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.5200

9.3640

+1.72%

+8.59%

+9.5925

+9.3345

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1126

11.0070

+0.96%

+12.96%

+11.2075

+10.9495

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.9291

8.8264

+0.26%

-4.48%

+8.9475

+8.8260

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4211

10.3941

+0.26%

-0.46%

+10.4345

+10.3755

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.