FOREX-Euro rises from 22-month lows on reported EU bond issuance plans

By John McCrank and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The euro on Tuesday rallied from 22-month lows against the U.S. dollar hit the previous session, lifted by expectations that the euro zone will increase fiscal spending to help offset the economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which pushed energy and other commodity prices higher.

Europe's single currency, which has been bearing the brunt in the foreign exchange market of the geopolitical turmoil's financial impact, also gained versus other currencies such as the yen EURJPY=EBS, Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS, and sterling EURGBP=EBS.

"We've seen a lot of headlines, the largest of which has been around the supranational bond issuance in the euro zone, and therefore the likelihood of increased fiscal spending in that region, which is why we’ve seen euro-dollar react the way it has," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the European Union plans to jointly issue as soon as this week bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defense spending.

Also on Tuesday, international oil benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 backed off Monday's 14-year high of just under $140 per barrel, which helped boost euro sentiment. Brent though was still up 6.5% on Tuesday at $131.11.

The euro regained some ground after five sessions of declines versus the dollar. It was up more than a cent from a trough of $1.0806 on Monday, its lowest since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped Europe.

The single currency was last up 0.3% at $1.0890 EUR=EBS.

The euro briefly traded at parity with the Swiss franc EURCHF= on Monday for the first time in seven years. It rose 0.8% on Tuesday to 1.012 francs.

Traders are expecting choppy markets over the next few months, with euro/dollar volatility gauges EURVOL= at their highest since the market chaos of March 2020

Traders are also looking ahead to the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, with the prospect of stagflation prompting economists to suggest that policymakers might delay rate hikes until late in the year.

As the euro gained, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six global peers, was flat to slightly lower at 99.15 =USD.

That said, the safe-haven dollar remains an in-demand asset despite Tuesday's slight pullback. Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the dollar has gained around 3.3% as the crisis has intensified.

U.S. dollar demand was also evident in the cross-currency swaps market. The cost of raising U.S. dollar funds in the euro swaps market was 17 basis points EURCBS3M=ICAP in favor of the greenback. That though was lower than last week's level when it hit around 40 basis points, the highest since March 2020.

Still the numbers suggested that there is still a shortage of dollars in funding markets.

Besides the commodities' rally, the war and subsequent Western sanctions have crushed Russian assets, with the rouble RUB=EBS falling to a record low of 160 to the dollar in erratic offshore trade on Monday. The rouble on Tuesday though firmed 2.6% versus the greenback, which fell to 131.5.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:13AM (1613 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

99.1380

99.1720

-0.02%

3.633%

+99.3270

+98.8720

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0887

$1.0854

+0.31%

-4.24%

+$1.0925

+$1.0849

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.6300

115.3050

+0.28%

+0.44%

+115.7850

+115.2900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

125.89

125.14

+0.60%

-3.40%

+126.3600

+125.1200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9296

0.9254

+0.46%

+1.92%

+0.9297

+0.9250

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3107

$1.3105

+0.02%

-3.08%

+$1.3144

+$1.3083

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2874

1.2821

+0.41%

+1.82%

+1.2874

+1.2799

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7261

$0.7315

-0.69%

-0.07%

+$0.7348

+$0.7261

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0119

1.0046

+0.73%

-2.41%

+1.0133

+1.0047

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8305

0.8285

+0.24%

-1.13%

+0.8331

+0.8279

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6813

$0.6823

-0.09%

-0.40%

+$0.6850

+$0.6802

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9650

9.0430

-0.92%

+1.70%

+9.0780

+8.9470

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.7622

9.8310

-0.70%

-2.50%

+9.8566

+9.7475

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.9527

9.9924

-0.20%

+10.37%

+10.0356

+9.9118

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8337

10.8552

-0.20%

+5.86%

+10.8938

+10.8163

