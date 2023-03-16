FOREX-Euro rises, dollar falls after ECB rate decision

By Herbert Lash and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell and the euro rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates as planned despite market chaos in recent days, in a sign the Federal Reserve also will raise rates next week as both stay on track to tame inflation.

The dollar and euro stuck to a narrow range before the ECB announced a half-percentage point rate hike as promised to curb inflation, with markets pricing more than an 80% likelihood that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point on March 22.

Treasury yields rose at the short end, while notes and bonds with maturities of 10 years or more fell after an initial volatile reaction by markets to the ECB decision.

"They managed to strike a balance that seems fit with a purpose, where you're trying to take some steps in the fight against inflation, while also acknowledging that the world has shifted since you last met," said Simona Mocuta, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The ECB has raised rates at the fastest pace on record and the Fed at its quickest in four decades to curb high inflation.

But a rout in global markets after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the United States last week and a plunge in the share value of Credit Suisse CSGN.S this week threatened to upend those plans.

The euro EUR=EBS fell as much as 0.25% after the ECB's decision, but later reversed course, as did the dollar. The euro EUR= was up 0.41% to $1.0618 while the dollar index =USD fell 0.296%.

Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, said the promised 50-basis-point rate hike "sends a strong message on inflation, but the statement is peppered with reference to market tensions. This means the ECB will be data-dependent."

Currency and other markets were broadly calmer on Thursday after Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence.

The bank's shares had plunged as much as 30% on Wednesday.

That stability also helped the Swiss franc to strengthen, and the dollar at one point fell more than 1% against the franc CHF=EBS to 0.9232, reversing some of its 2.15% surge on Wednesday - the largest daily gain since 2015.

Elsewhere, the safe-haven Japanese yen remained in favor even as markets calmed a little.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.27% to 133.04 per dollar as the U.S. currency slipped further from a nearly three-month high of 137.91 it hit on March 8.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.211, up 0.37% on the day.

Currency bid prices at 12:28PM (1628 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.3400

104.6500

-0.29%

0.821%

+104.7500

+104.2000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0619

$1.0579

+0.39%

-0.89%

+$1.0635

+$1.0552

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.0450

133.4750

-0.32%

+1.48%

+133.4750

+131.7200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

141.28

141.10

+0.13%

+0.70%

+141.5800

+139.1500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9286

0.9338

-0.54%

+0.44%

+0.9339

+0.9233

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2112

$1.2056

+0.48%

+0.16%

+$1.2116

+$1.2029

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3753

1.3767

-0.11%

+1.50%

+1.3787

+1.3722

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6648

$0.6622

+0.40%

-2.47%

+$0.6668

+$0.6612

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9860

0.9871

-0.11%

-0.35%

+0.9882

+0.9800

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8766

0.8770

-0.05%

-0.88%

+0.8819

+0.8754

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6169

$0.6188

-0.29%

-2.83%

+$0.6188

+$0.6140

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7790

10.7550

+0.42%

+10.05%

+10.8710

+10.7250

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4501

11.3739

+0.67%

+9.11%

+11.4830

+11.3728

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5141

10.5835

-0.41%

+1.02%

+10.6160

+10.4979

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1661

11.2122

-0.41%

+0.15%

+11.2473

+11.1450

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Alun John, Joice Alves and Harry Robertson in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Hugh Lawson, Paul Simao and Jan Harvey)

