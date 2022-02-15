FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions

By contrast, the safe haven yen JPY= softened slightly and was last at 115.65 per dollar, having briefly touched 114.99 on Monday, when tensions were higher.

Overall, the dollar index =USD which measures the greenback against six major peers, lost ground on Tuesday and was at 96.008.

However, analysts said the dollar was unlikely to fall too far.

The greenback "shed ground overnight as the Ukraine geopolitical risk premium came out of markets, but expectations of an aggressive Fed hike cycle should keep a base for the (dollar index) in place," said analysts at Westpac in a morning note to clients.

The Fed is poised to raise interest rates at its March meeting, likely kicking off a fairly swift programme of hikes.

Higher producer price index data also helped send U.S. benchmark bond yields higher.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was last 2.0329, back near its two year high after dipping below 2% this week as tensions rose.

The dollar and U.S. rates could move later in the day after minutes of the Fed's February policy meeting. Investors are looking to see whether the possibility of a 50 basis point rate hike was discussed.

This week, Fed officials have been publicly sparring over how aggressively to begin raising rates at their March meeting, with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday reiterating calls for a faster pace of Fed rate hikes.

Other Fed officials have been less willing to commit to a half-point hike, or were even concerned it could cause trouble.

Rate hikes are also supporting the British pound, which was at $1.3543 GBP=D3.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents to a Reuters poll of economists, expect the Bank of England to raise rates by a further 25 basis points at its March meeting. That would be the first time the Bank has raised rates at three meetings in a row since 1997.

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.