FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB rate hike

By 1107 GMT, the euro was trading flat at $1.0007, holding above its lowest level since late 2002 of $0.9864 as Europe's energy crisis keeps the single currency under pressure and the dollar reigns as the Fed reiterates its commitment to bring inflation down to target.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to participate in a discussion at 1310 GMT -- overlapping with ECB chief Lagarde's post-decision press conference -- with Fed officials soon due to enter into a blackout period prior to the central bank's Sept. 20-21 meeting.

Recent Fed rhetoric has continued to be hawkish overall.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Wednesday that bringing inflation back down to 2% is the Fed's "Job One," while Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tight monetary policy will continue "for as long as it takes to get inflation down."

Money markets lay 79% odds that the Fed will hike by another 75 basis points at this month's meeting, which would increase the fed funds rate to 3.0% to 3.25%. FEDWATCH

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major counterparts, edged 0.1% lower to 109.53, after hitting a peak at 110.79 on Wednesday, a level not seen since June 2002.

Sterling GBP=D3 was up 0.1% at $1.15455, edging away from the previous day's 37-year low of $1.1407, as new British Prime Minister Liz Truss set out the government's plans to tackle soaring energy bills.

Japan's yen showed some resilience on Thursday, trading little changed at 143.77 per dollar JPY=EBS, having reached a 24-year low of 144.99 in the previous session.

The yen has been a particular victim of recent dollar strength, partly due to its sensitivity to rising long-term U.S. yields as hawkish Fed bets ramped up and the Bank of Japan remains the holdout dovish central bank.

Japan is ready to take action in the currency market and won't rule out any options to address "clearly excessive volatility" seen in recent yen moves, the country's top currency diplomat said after a meeting between the Bank of Japan, Ministry of Finance and Financial Services Agency.

"Ongoing depreciation pressure on the yen has raised the probability of a change in policy (from the Bank of Japan) later this year," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note.

"If the BoJ drops YCC (yield curve control), rate differentials vs the U.S. should stop widening, and the rise in USD/JPY should pause or reverse."

Meanwhile, the Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.4% to $0.67415, earlier tumbling as low as $0.6713, after RBA Governor Lowe said in a speech "the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates becomes stronger as the level of the cash rate rises."

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk in London, additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.