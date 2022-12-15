FOREX-Euro hits six-month high on hawkish ECB, then drops

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The euro hit a six-month high reached on Thursday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said more rate hikes are needed to tame inflation, before falling in choppy trading, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled more increases to borrowing cost.
The ECB raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, although by less than at its last two meetings, pledged further hikes and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of its fight against runaway inflation.
Lagarde said that upside inflation risks remain, which necessitates more tightening.
“The outlook for inflation is rather hawkish for the ECB whereas here in the U.S. the rhetoric is that they are going to keep raising until they win the fight against inflation, but I think traders are becoming more convinced that the Fed is near the end of tightening,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
The greenback weakened on Wednesday even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone on the need for more tightening even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.
“Investors are going to be convinced for at least the next month that inflation is going to continue to come down,” said Moya. That said, “interest rate differentials will remain in the dollar’s favor so I think that should give some underlying support.”
The euro EUR=EBS reached $1.0737, the highest since June 9, before falling back to $1.0642, down 0.38% on the day. The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD was up 0.70% on the day at 104.37.
The greenback briefly pared gains after data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month, while the labor market remains tight, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declining last week.
A separate report showed that manufacturing activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted for a fourth straight month in December, but factory operators reported a brighter outlook and said inflation pressures were easing notably.
Sterling was lower on the day after the Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 3.5% from 3% and indicated that more hikes were likely.
It GBP=D3 was last down 1.49% at $1.2243.
The Norwegian krone was lower on the day after Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a 13-year high of 2.75% on Thursday, as expected by economists, and said it will "most likely" hike again in the first quarter of 2023 as inflation remains above its target.
The dollar gained 1.07% against the Norwegian currency NOK=D3 to 9.8570.
The Swiss franc CHF=EBS was also lower on the day after Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible.
The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 1% - the central bank's third hike this year as it stepped up its campaign to dampen the rise in prices.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1525 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.3700
103.6600
+0.70%
9.102%
+104.4100
+103.5300
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0642
$1.0683
-0.38%
-6.39%
+$1.0737
+$1.0605
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
137.4750
135.4800
+1.44%
+19.38%
+137.4800
+135.2400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
146.29
144.68
+1.11%
+12.25%
+146.6100
+144.3100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9284
0.9244
+0.46%
+1.81%
+0.9303
+0.9232
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2243
$1.2428
-1.49%
-9.47%
+$1.2426
+$1.2240
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3643
1.3543
+0.75%
+7.91%
+1.3644
+1.3541
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6714
$0.6864
-2.19%
-7.64%
+$0.6870
+$0.6711
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9880
0.9874
+0.06%
-4.72%
+0.9916
+0.9840
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8691
0.8594
+1.13%
+3.46%
+0.8708
+0.8592
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6358
$0.6460
-1.56%
-7.09%
+$0.6463
+$0.6357
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8570
9.7280
+1.07%
+11.61%
+9.8570
+9.7465
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.4882
10.3710
+1.13%
+4.75%
+10.5011
+10.3783
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3214
10.1531
+1.18%
+14.45%
+10.3218
+10.1599
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.9802
10.8520
+1.18%
+7.34%
+10.9859
+10.8532
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)
