FOREX-Euro gains, hits 15-year peak vs yen, after ECB raises rates

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The euro hit a 15-year peak against the yen and a fresh four-week high against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates and signalled further tightening to bring euro zone inflation to its medium-term target of 2%.
The ECB lifted rates by 25 basis points, as expected, its eighth successive increase, to 3.5%, the highest in 22 years.
Its staff have also increased their forecasts for inflation excluding energy and food, especially for this year and next, owing to past upward surprises. The inflation projection for this year was raised to 5.1% from 4.6%.
"It's a hawkish surprise as the inflation forecasts were revised higher by more-than-expected, for core in particular. That's an indication of further tightening to come in the ECB's outlook," said Sebastian Vismara, global macro economist and strategist, at BNY Mellon investment management in London.
"Euro is appreciating and short rates have moved higher so there's a bit more hawkishness in the front end of the curve. The market is interpreting this as hawkish, not necessarily the hike itself, but what it's communicating in terms of the outlook," he added.
In mid-morning U.S. trading, the euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.5% at $1.0894 after earlier touching a four-week high of $1.0881. Against the yen, the euro rose 0.8% to 152.97 EUR=EBS, hitting 153.39 yen, the highest since September 2008, following the ECB decision.
The ECB move came a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but signalled further rate hikes to come this year
The Fed's policy decision snapped a string of 10 consecutive rate hikes, but the projections, or dot plot, showed policymakers expect two more increases by the end of 2023. Chair Jerome Powell said rate cuts in 2023 would not be appropriate.
"Fed delivered a hawkish skip," said Mohit Kumar, chief financial economist Europe at Jefferies.
"The revision to the dot plots was more hawkish than our expectations as we had expected an upgrade to reflect one more possible hike."
The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of other major currencies, was last down 0.2% at 102.76.
The dollar briefly trimmed losses after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in May, increasing 0.3% last month after rising 0.4% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales slipping 0.1%.
A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 262,0000 for the week ended June 10. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 249,000 claims for the latest week.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:34AM (1334 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.6700
102.9300
-0.24%
-0.792%
+103.3800
+102.6500
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0887
$1.0832
+0.49%
+1.59%
+$1.0894
+$1.0804
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
140.5400
140.1050
+0.31%
+7.19%
+141.5000
+139.9450
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
153.03
151.73
+0.86%
+9.07%
+153.3900
+151.6700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8974
0.9012
-0.35%
-2.88%
+0.9056
+0.8974
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2690
$1.2661
+0.25%
+4.95%
+$1.2694
+$1.2632
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3316
1.3324
-0.05%
-1.71%
+1.3354
+1.3309
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6829
$0.6796
+0.51%
+0.20%
+$0.6830
+$0.6769
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9769
0.9760
+0.09%
-1.27%
+0.9789
+0.9756
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8577
0.8555
+0.26%
-3.02%
+0.8591
+0.8544
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6193
$0.6209
-0.35%
-2.55%
+$0.6217
+$0.6158
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5460
10.6400
-0.39%
+8.00%
+10.7340
+10.5920
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4792
11.5227
-0.38%
+9.44%
+11.6096
+11.4737
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.6640
10.7173
+0.14%
+2.46%
+10.7692
+10.6583
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6109
11.5952
+0.14%
+4.14%
+11.6608
+11.5904
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Rocky Swift; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
