FOREX-Euro gains against yen, sterling after Brexit deal reached

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The euro gained against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Monday as risk sentiment was boosted by Britain reaching a trade deal with the European Union.

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

"What we are seeing is a continuation of the pricing out of hard Brexit risk," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

The news boosted risk taking on Monday - which due to the Christmas holiday was the first full day's trade since the deal was announced - with German and U.S. stocks hitting record highs. .N

Risk sentiment also improved after U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.

The euro gained 0.36% to 126.69 yen EURJPY=. It earlier reached a seven-month high of 1.0892 against the Swiss franc EURCHF=, before falling back to be last at 1.0862, up 0.07% on the day.

The single currency was up 0.05% against the U.S. dollar EUR=EBS at $1.2226.

It gained 0.63% against sterling EURGBP= to 0.9044.

Sterling has underperformed since the Brexit deal was reached, with traders saying that the news was likely priced in.

Also “I would argue that this is markets slowly but surely acknowledging that this is not an optimal deal for the UK,” said Andreas Steno Larsen, global chief FX and rates strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

“This is rather a very slim deal that merely avoids the cliff-edge but there are still large gaps that will have to be dealt with in 2021 and frictionless trade is not secured,” Larsen said.

The British pound dipped 0.15% against the U.S. dollar GBP=D3 to $1.3517, and was holding below a two-and-a-half-year high of $1.3625 reached on Dec. 17.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP climbed 3.88% to $27,274 but was below a record high $28,378 reached on Sunday.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among (crypto) traders who truly believe in this asset class, and they know that the rally has only begun because we were only recovering losses for the past few years,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, said in a report.

The dollar slipped 0.04% against a basket of currencies =USD to 90.15.

Investors are betting that the dollar will continue to decline after falling almost 7% this year as the Federal Reserve holds rates near zero and the U.S. economy struggles to recover from COVID-related business shutdowns.

Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, expects the dollar index to test its February 2018 low of 88.25. Then “what happens to the greenback after that will largely depend on how well the U.S. controls the virus in 2021 as well as the outlook for further fiscal stimulus,” Thin said in a report.

The dollar slipped 0.30% against the Canadian dollar CAD= to $1.2829.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:32AM (1432 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.1480

90.2010

-0.04%

+0.00%

+90.3690

+89.9780

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2226

$1.2220

+0.05%

+9.05%

+$1.2253

+$1.2179

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.6300

103.6550

-0.09%

-4.65%

+103.7000

+103.4200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.69

126.23

+0.36%

+3.88%

+126.7300

+126.0700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8884

0.8912

-0.09%

-8.16%

+0.8919

+0.8881

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3517

$1.3570

-0.15%

+1.89%

+$1.3573

+$1.3475

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2829

1.2868

-0.30%

-1.23%

+1.2859

+1.2814

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7590

$0.7588

-0.16%

+8.17%

+$0.7622

+$0.7578

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0862

1.0854

+0.07%

+0.08%

+1.0892

+1.0851

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9044

0.8987

+0.63%

+6.98%

+0.9057

+0.8992

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7111

$0.7099

-0.18%

+5.66%

+$0.7138

+$0.7100

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6400

8.6400

+0.41%

-1.11%

+8.6815

+8.5985

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5633

10.4829

+0.77%

+7.37%

+10.5945

+10.5102

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2714

8.2318

+0.53%

-11.51%

+8.2929

+8.2179

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1136

10.0604

+0.53%

-3.40%

+10.1240

+10.0567

(Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam Editing by Susan Fenton)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

