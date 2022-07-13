FOREX-Euro falls below parity vs dollar for first time in two decades

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The euro dropped below parity against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in almost two decades, as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and growing concern about rising recession risks in the euro area continued to batter the single currency.

At 1245 GMT, it was changing hands at $0.998 EUR=EBS, down 0.4 percent on the day, its lowest level since December 2002.

The single currency has lost more than 10% so far this year versus a surging greenback and the drop below parity came after another strong set of U.S. inflation data.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

