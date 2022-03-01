FOREX-Euro drops to lowest since June 2020 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine moves forward
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The euro hit its lowest against the U.S. dollar since June 2020 on Tuesday and the Russian rouble was down in volatile trading as Russia's invasion into Ukraine intensified and oil prices surged.
The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, jumped and was last up 0.8%.
Investors were on edge over the latest Ukraine developments. Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes, and Russian commanders shifted tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities.
U.S. stocks were down sharply in midday New York trading and the U.S. Treasury yields earlier dropped to five-week lows.
"The likelihood of a '70s-style global oil shock is growing, and investors are moving to safe havens as fast as they can," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "The euro is on the front lines here, most exposed to energy shock," with the euro falling as oil and gas prices jump.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, and has resulted in Western sanctions that include cutting off some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion of foreign reserves.
The Russian rouble weakened 6.73% versus the greenback at 114.29 per dollar, according to Refinitiv data. RUBUSD=
The euro was last down about 1% on the day at $1.1104 and fell to its lowest level since June 2020. EUR=EBS.
The dollar was down 0.1% against the safe-haven yen JPY=EBS.
Earlier, the Swiss franc hit its strongest level since 2015 against the euro EURCHF=EBS.
The Swiss National Bank's sight deposits were little changed in February, suggesting the central bank may have given up its attempts to slow the franc's appreciation.
Bitcoin was up about 4%. BTC=BTSP.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 12:03PM (1703 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
97.4710
96.7420
+0.76%
1.890%
+97.5050
+96.6240
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1104
$1.1220
-1.03%
-2.33%
+$1.1233
+$1.1099
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
114.8900
114.9700
-0.07%
-0.20%
+115.2850
+114.7100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
127.58
128.98
-1.09%
-2.10%
+129.2400
+127.5300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9189
0.9170
+0.23%
+0.77%
+0.9205
+0.9150
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3316
$1.3421
-0.79%
-1.55%
+$1.3437
+$1.3311
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2710
1.2669
+0.34%
+0.54%
+1.2712
+1.2654
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7249
$0.7265
-0.21%
-0.27%
+$0.7290
+$0.7246
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0204
1.0283
-0.77%
-1.59%
+1.0297
+1.0200
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8337
0.8360
-0.28%
-0.75%
+0.8368
+0.8317
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6756
$0.6776
-0.30%
-1.29%
+$0.6790
+$0.6752
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.8770
8.8230
+0.69%
+0.84%
+8.8860
+8.7760
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8590
9.8771
-0.18%
-1.54%
+9.8980
+9.8327
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.6395
9.4849
+0.87%
+6.89%
+9.6497
+9.4481
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.7058
10.6135
+0.87%
+4.61%
+10.7150
+10.6016
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Will Dunham and Gareth Jones)
