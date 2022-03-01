FOREX-Euro drops to lowest since June 2020 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine moves forward

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The euro hit its lowest against the U.S. dollar since June 2020 on Tuesday and the Russian rouble was down in volatile trading as Russia's invasion into Ukraine intensified and oil prices surged.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, jumped and was last up 0.8%.

Investors were on edge over the latest Ukraine developments. Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes, and Russian commanders shifted tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

U.S. stocks were down sharply in midday New York trading and the U.S. Treasury yields earlier dropped to five-week lows.

"The likelihood of a '70s-style global oil shock is growing, and investors are moving to safe havens as fast as they can," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "The euro is on the front lines here, most exposed to energy shock," with the euro falling as oil and gas prices jump.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, and has resulted in Western sanctions that include cutting off some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion of foreign reserves.

The Russian rouble weakened 6.73% versus the greenback at 114.29 per dollar, according to Refinitiv data. RUBUSD=

The euro was last down about 1% on the day at $1.1104 and fell to its lowest level since June 2020. EUR=EBS.

The dollar was down 0.1% against the safe-haven yen JPY=EBS.

Earlier, the Swiss franc hit its strongest level since 2015 against the euro EURCHF=EBS.

The Swiss National Bank's sight deposits were little changed in February, suggesting the central bank may have given up its attempts to slow the franc's appreciation.

Bitcoin was up about 4%. BTC=BTSP.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:03PM (1703 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

97.4710

96.7420

+0.76%

1.890%

+97.5050

+96.6240

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1104

$1.1220

-1.03%

-2.33%

+$1.1233

+$1.1099

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.8900

114.9700

-0.07%

-0.20%

+115.2850

+114.7100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.58

128.98

-1.09%

-2.10%

+129.2400

+127.5300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9189

0.9170

+0.23%

+0.77%

+0.9205

+0.9150

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3316

$1.3421

-0.79%

-1.55%

+$1.3437

+$1.3311

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2710

1.2669

+0.34%

+0.54%

+1.2712

+1.2654

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7249

$0.7265

-0.21%

-0.27%

+$0.7290

+$0.7246

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0204

1.0283

-0.77%

-1.59%

+1.0297

+1.0200

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8337

0.8360

-0.28%

-0.75%

+0.8368

+0.8317

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6756

$0.6776

-0.30%

-1.29%

+$0.6790

+$0.6752

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8770

8.8230

+0.69%

+0.84%

+8.8860

+8.7760

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8590

9.8771

-0.18%

-1.54%

+9.8980

+9.8327

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.6395

9.4849

+0.87%

+6.89%

+9.6497

+9.4481

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7058

10.6135

+0.87%

+4.61%

+10.7150

+10.6016

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Will Dunham and Gareth Jones)

