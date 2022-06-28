FOREX-Euro dips as markets manage expectations of ECB rate hikes
By Hannah Lang
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Tuesday while the euro faltered after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde offered no fresh insight into the central bank's policy outlook.
The ECB is widely expected to follow its global peers by raising interest rates in July to try to check soaring inflation though economists are divided on the magnitude of any rate hike.
The euro held below $1.06 after Lagarde said the central bank would move gradually but with the option to act decisively on any deterioration in medium-term inflation, especially if there were signs of a de-anchoring of inflation expectations.
The euro was last down 0.6% to $1.052.
"The ECB is in a tough spot because it is expected to see more significant slowing than a lot of its peers," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"There's an inherent limitation to how much the ECB is going to be able to do, particularly in the relative sense to, say, the Fed," Issa added, pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fragmentation risk in the euro zone.
Money markets are pricing in about 238 basis points (bps) of cumulative rate hikes by mid-2023 compared to the around 280 bps they anticipated two weeks ago.
The U.S. dollar index =USD, which struck a two-decade high of 105.79 this month, was last up 0.51% at 104.490.
"If there was an overall theme, it's still that the dollar is stronger during this period of uncertainty and I expect the uncertainty to continue for at least the summer until we get a better idea of what inflation looks like," said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday in an interview on CNBC said interest rates "definitely" needed to be between 3% and 3.5% by the end of this year, but that he did not anticipate a U.S. recession.
Elsewhere, the offshore Chinese yuan CNH=EBS moved higher after China reduced COVID-19 pandemic-related quarantine for international travelers.
In crytocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last fell 2.96% to $20,278.95. It fell to as low as $17,588.88 earlier this month.
Ethereum ETH=, ETH=BTSP last fell 3.52% to $1,159.35.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:15PM (1915 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.4900
103.9700
+0.51%
9.227%
+104.6100
+103.7500
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0521
$1.0583
-0.57%
-7.44%
+$1.0606
+$1.0503
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.2450
135.4800
+0.57%
+18.36%
+136.3800
+135.1200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
143.36
143.35
+0.01%
+10.01%
+144.2700
+142.8700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9571
0.9562
+0.13%
+4.96%
+0.9586
+0.9535
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2181
$1.2265
-0.68%
-9.93%
+$1.2291
+$1.2181
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2876
1.2872
+0.03%
+1.84%
+1.2894
+1.2820
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6908
$0.6925
-0.25%
-4.97%
+$0.6965
+$0.6907
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0071
1.0121
-0.49%
-2.87%
+1.0131
+1.0057
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8638
0.8626
+0.14%
+2.83%
+0.8646
+0.8612
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6239
$0.6302
-0.92%
-8.78%
+$0.6313
+$0.6239
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8310
9.7985
+0.37%
+11.64%
+9.8420
+9.7425
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3453
10.3608
-0.15%
+3.32%
+10.3777
+10.3068
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.1510
10.0692
+0.17%
+12.57%
+10.1551
+10.0390
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6807
10.6631
+0.17%
+4.36%
+10.6883
+10.6341
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
King dollar G10 FXhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3QOmsLj
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jason Neely, Will Dunham, Chizu Nomiyama and Barbara Lewis)
