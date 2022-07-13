FOREX-Euro back above parity, dollar dips after inflation surges

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar retraced from a 20-year high and the euro broke back above parity, following a brief dip below, after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer price inflation surged to a more than 40-year high in June.
U.S. annual consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June, the largest increase in more than four decades, leaving Americans to dig deeper to pay for gasoline, food, healthcare and rent.
"This morning's number is staggeringly high. It's higher than expected and shows that inflation is going quickly in the wrong direction," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.
The euro plunged to $0.9998 against the greenback after the data, breaking below the $1 level for the first time since December 2002, before bouncing back to last trade at $1.0061. EUR=EBS
The single currency is viewed as having support at the $1 area.
The dollar index reached 108.59, the highest since October 2002, before falling back to 107.95. =USD
The euro is being hurt as the region faces an energy crisis sparked by sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.
"The sanctions that are trying to hurt Russia are also hurting the European Union," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "They are in a tough time to begin with coming out of the pandemic, but this additional layer of trouble also makes the euro less attractive."
Concerns about Europe's outlook have increased since the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, Nord Stream 1, began annual maintenance on Monday. Governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the Ukraine war.
The Federal Reserve is also expected to hike rates further than peers including the European Central Bank.
Traders ramped up bets after the inflation print that the U.S. central bank could raise rates by 100 basis points when it meets on July 26-27. A hike of at least 75 basis points is seen as almost certain. FEDWATCH
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Wednesday said that the higher-than-expected June inflation might require policymakers to consider an increase of 100 basis points at the meeting.
The ECB is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at its July 21 meeting, the first increase since 2011.
The euro's depreciation is unlikely to influence its rate path. The ECB is watching the euro exchange rate because of its impact on inflation but does not target a specific level, an ECB spokesperson said.
The Canadian loonie gained after the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point, surprising markets with its biggest rake hike since 1998.
The greenback fell 0.39% against the Canadian currency to C$1.2967.
The U.S. dollar gained 0.31% against the Japanese yen to 137.33, after earlier hitting a 24-year high of 137.81. JPY=D3
In the cryptocurrency market bitcoin gained 2.43% to $19,791 BTC=BTSP
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
107.9500
108.2000
-0.22%
12.844%
+108.5900
+107.4700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0061
$1.0036
+0.26%
-11.49%
+$1.0122
+$0.9998
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
137.3300
136.8750
+0.31%
+19.27%
+137.8600
+136.6900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
138.18
137.37
+0.59%
+6.03%
+138.7900
+137.1300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9794
0.9821
-0.28%
+7.37%
+0.9829
+0.9752
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1905
$1.1885
+0.17%
-11.97%
+$1.1966
+$1.1828
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2967
1.3021
-0.39%
+2.58%
+1.3060
+1.2938
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6768
$0.6757
+0.16%
-6.89%
+$0.6803
+$0.6726
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9852
0.9854
-0.02%
-4.99%
+0.9883
+0.9807
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8450
0.8438
+0.14%
+0.60%
+0.8468
+0.8404
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6137
$0.6127
+0.23%
-10.28%
+$0.6171
+$0.6081
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.1810
10.2520
-0.70%
+15.56%
+10.2825
+10.1440
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2454
10.2876
-0.41%
+2.32%
+10.3055
+10.2413
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5393
10.5637
-0.07%
+16.87%
+10.6232
+10.4750
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6041
10.6110
-0.07%
+3.62%
+10.6326
+10.5940
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O'Brien)
