FOREX-Dollar weakens on further signs of slowdown, euro rebounds

By Herbert Lash and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday on further signs of a U.S. economic slowdown after orders for core capital goods slipped more than expected in March as concerns festered about a looming vote in Congress over the unresolved debt ceiling.

Shipments also declined, suggesting that business spending on equipment was likely a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy, is reeling from the Federal Reserve's fastest interest rate hiking campaign in four decades.

Driving the dollar versus major currencies are early signs of a U.S. slowdown and decelerating inflation that will be greater than other economies, said Thierry Wizman, global FX & interest rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"Whatever slowdown we're going to see in the U.S. is going to come earlier and it's going to be more intense, at least in its early stages, than whatever we're going to see coming out of the rest of the world," Wizman said.

"The disinflation that we're seeing or going to see in the U.S. in final goods and services prices, is going to be more intense, more significant, than whatever disinflation that we get in the rest of the world," he said.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3, and then will likely pause its rate hike campaign.

But the market expects further rate hikes from the European Central Bank, a difference with the Fed that is driving currency moves.

Sweden's central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.50% in line with market forecasts, and said it expected a further hike at its meeting in June or in September, but two deputy governors voted for a smaller hike.

"This dovish dissent is a recipe for more weakness against the euro because of the rate differential," said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research for FX and rates at Societe Generale.

The Norwegian crown "is also getting caught in the crossfire, and I think the scandies can weaken more and put pressure on the central banks to jawbone their currencies (i.e. try to talk them stronger)," said Broux.

The euro rose 1.05% against the crown EURSEK=D3 to a high of 11.426, set for its biggest one-day gain since early March. The dollar SEK=D3, which traded down 0.7% against the crown before the Riksbank's decision, rose 0.79% to 10.32.

The euro climbed 0.16% on the Norwegian crown to a fresh three year high of 11.747 EURNOK=D3.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2462, up 0.44% on the day, while the yen strengthened 0.28% at 133.34 per dollar.

Investor attention will firmly be on the slate of central bank meetings in the next few weeks with the Bank of Japan, under the new Governor Kazuo Ueda, holding its policy meeting later this week.

Currency bid prices at 10:57 a.m. (1457 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.3600

101.8100

-0.42%

-2.058%

+101.8900

+101.0000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1043

$1.0975

+0.61%

+3.05%

+$1.1096

+$1.0960

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.3250

133.7100

-0.28%

+1.69%

+133.9250

+133.0050

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

147.24

146.73

+0.35%

+4.95%

+147.9000

+146.4700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8903

0.8920

-0.21%

-3.74%

+0.8925

+0.8852

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2464

$1.2410

+0.44%

+3.07%

+$1.2515

+$1.2402

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3624

1.3625

+0.00%

+0.56%

+1.3642

+1.3609

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6608

$0.6626

-0.26%

-3.05%

+$0.6639

+$0.6596

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9832

0.9785

+0.48%

-0.64%

+0.9837

+0.9781

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8858

0.8841

+0.19%

+0.16%

+0.8873

+0.8837

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6127

$0.6139

-0.19%

-3.50%

+$0.6148

+$0.6121

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6250

10.6790

-0.38%

+8.40%

+10.6810

+10.5750

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7290

11.7082

+0.18%

+11.77%

+11.7651

+11.6893

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3279

10.3028

+0.85%

-0.77%

+10.3531

+10.2359

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.4062

11.3098

+0.85%

+2.30%

+11.4278

+11.2826

