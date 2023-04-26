FOREX-Dollar weakens on fresh signs of slowdown, euro rebounds

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday on fresh signs of a U.S. slowdown after orders for core capital goods fell more than expected in March, while the economic outlook for Europe could surprise to the upside and strengthen the euro.

The Swedish crown weakened sharply after the country's central bank was less hawkish than expected, while the euro EUR= rebounded 0.6% from losses on Tuesday when jitters over U.S. banks buoyed the safe-haven dollar.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.354% as new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected last month, the Commerce Department said.

Unfilled orders continued a steady decline, indicating there was less in the pipeline to drive activity and that business spending on equipment was likely a drag on first-quarter growth.

Meanwhile, Germany raised its economic forecast for growth this year to 0.4% from a previously predicted 0.2%, according to government spring economic projections published on Wednesday.

"Europe is taking a lot of people by surprise," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "There's still a lot of risks for their economy, their outlook. But this is still a market that is rather stunned by what we're getting out of Europe."

Driving the dollar versus major currencies are early signs of a U.S. slowdown and decelerating inflation that will be greater than other economies, said Thierry Wizman, global FX & interest rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"Whatever slowdown we're going to see in the U.S. is going to come earlier and it's going to be more intense, at least in its early stages, than whatever we're going to see coming out of the rest of the world," Wizman said.

"The disinflation that we're seeing or going to see in the U.S. in final goods and services prices, is going to be more intense, more significant, than whatever disinflation that we get in the rest of the world," he said.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy, is reeling from the Federal Reserve's fastest interest rate hiking campaign in four decades.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3, and then will likely pause its rate hike campaign.

But the market expects further rate hikes from the European Central Bank, a difference with the U.S. central bank that is driving currency moves.

Sweden's central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.50% in line with market forecasts, and said it expected a further hike at its meeting in June or in September, but two deputy governors voted for a smaller hike.

The euro rose 1.05% against the crown EURSEK=D3 to a high of 11.426, set for its biggest one-day gain since early March. The dollar SEK=D3, which traded down 0.7% against the crown before the Riksbank's decision, rose 0.90% to 10.337.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2457, up 0.39% on the day, while the yen strengthened 0.13% at 133.52 per dollar.

Investor attention will firmly be on the slate of central bank meetings in the next few weeks with the Bank of Japan, under the new Governor Kazuo Ueda, holding its policy meeting later this week.

Currency bid prices at 2:58 p.m. (1858 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.4500

101.8100

-0.35%

-1.971%

+101.8900

+101.0000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1039

$1.0975

+0.58%

+3.02%

+$1.1096

+$1.0960

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.5300

133.7100

-0.12%

+1.86%

+133.9250

+133.0050

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

147.39

146.73

+0.45%

+5.05%

+147.9000

+146.4700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8908

0.8920

-0.11%

-3.64%

+0.8925

+0.8852

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2459

$1.2410

+0.38%

+3.01%

+$1.2515

+$1.2402

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3648

1.3625

+0.16%

+0.72%

+1.3650

+1.3600

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6594

$0.6626

-0.48%

-3.26%

+$0.6639

+$0.6592

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9834

0.9785

+0.50%

-0.62%

+0.9845

+0.9781

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8858

0.8841

+0.19%

+0.16%

+0.8873

+0.8837

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6114

$0.6139

-0.38%

-3.69%

+$0.6148

+$0.6112

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6550

10.6790

-0.34%

+8.45%

+10.6810

+10.5750

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7645

11.7082

+0.48%

+12.11%

+11.7680

+11.6893

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3371

10.3028

+0.90%

-0.68%

+10.3531

+10.2359

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.4119

11.3098

+0.90%

+2.35%

+11.4278

+11.2826

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Riksbank says nearly done with hikes Riksbank says nearly done with hikeshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HggzmZ

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Additional reporting by Alun John in London, Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by William Maclean and Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.