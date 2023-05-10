FOREX-Dollar weakens, euro edges higher after inflation data

By Laura Matthews

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against other major currencies on Wednesday on news that U.S. inflation slowed more than expected, increasing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hikes.

U.S. Labor Department data showed April inflation cooled to 4.9%, the smallest year-over-year increase in two years. However, so-called core inflation remained sticky at 5.5%, suggesting interest rates may need to stay high for some time to tame it.

"The U.S. dollar did soften modestly on the news that core U.S. CPI inflation edges a little lower in April. However, the data provides little by way of resolution for Fed hawks and doves," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank London.

"At 5.5%, core CPI inflation is well above the 2% target and does little to alter our house view that the Fed will be unable to cut interest rates this year."

Following the data, the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.24% to $1.0987 while sterling was up 0.14% to $1.2640.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was last seen at $134.50 as the dollar slipped 0.52%.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index =USD fell 0.2% to 101.38 after hitting a low of 101.21.

"There's continued angst in the market that the Fed isn't finished hiking rates," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at Forexlive.

"Even though the employment inflation report was only slightly lower than expected, you could see a sigh of relief in the market. And that meant selling the dollar fairly aggressively. So ... I think the market has been holding its breath ahead of this report."

Economists polled by Reuters expected core U.S. consumer prices to rise 5.5% on a year-on-year basis for April.

A stronger-than-expected reading would have proved a headache for the Fed, which signalled last week it was open to pausing its aggressive tightening cycle after delivering 10 consecutive rate hikes since March 2022.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a pause before expected rate cuts in September. The Fed's target range stands at 5% to 5.25%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Button believes it is far too soon to start talking about rate cuts.

"I think the market is ready to move past the inflation narrative. But what the Fed needs to see is rising unemployment before it even thinks about cutting rates," he said.

"I think even if inflation goes down to 2%, the Fed won't cut rates until it looks like a recession is imminent or certain. So the growth part of the equation will be much more important from here for the market and for the Fed."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:33AM (1433 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.4100

101.6200

-0.20%

-2.010%

+101.8000

+101.2100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0984

$1.0961

+0.21%

+2.51%

+$1.1007

+$1.0940

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.3800

135.2400

-0.63%

+2.50%

+135.4650

+134.2750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

147.59

148.21

-0.42%

+5.20%

+148.6700

+147.4400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8883

0.8907

-0.26%

-3.92%

+0.8927

+0.8868

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2631

$1.2622

+0.08%

+4.45%

+$1.2680

+$1.2603

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3366

1.3382

-0.11%

-1.34%

+1.3397

+1.3335

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6769

$0.6762

+0.12%

-0.68%

+$0.6818

+$0.6745

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9755

0.9760

-0.05%

-1.39%

+0.9774

+0.9744

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8694

0.8687

+0.08%

-1.70%

+0.8699

+0.8673

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6359

$0.6335

+0.38%

+0.15%

+$0.6381

+$0.6324

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4880

10.5610

-0.48%

+7.09%

+10.5750

+10.4460

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5218

11.5844

-0.54%

+9.80%

+11.6107

+11.4760

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2075

10.2047

+0.28%

-1.92%

+10.2308

+10.1640

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2125

11.1812

+0.28%

+0.56%

+11.2212

+11.1705

