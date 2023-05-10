FOREX-Dollar weakens, euro edges higher after inflation data

By Laura Matthews
NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against other major currencies on Wednesday on news that U.S. inflation slowed more than expected, increasing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hikes.
U.S. Labor Department data showed April inflation cooled to 4.9%, the smallest year-over-year increase in two years. However, so-called core inflation remained sticky at 5.5%, suggesting interest rates may need to stay high for some time to tame it.
"The U.S. dollar did soften modestly on the news that core U.S. CPI inflation edges a little lower in April. However, the data provides little by way of resolution for Fed hawks and doves," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank London.
"At 5.5%, core CPI inflation is well above the 2% target and does little to alter our house view that the Fed will be unable to cut interest rates this year."
Following the data, the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.24% to $1.0987 while sterling was up 0.14% to $1.2640.
The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was last seen at $134.50 as the dollar slipped 0.52%.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index =USD fell 0.2% to 101.38 after hitting a low of 101.21.
"There's continued angst in the market that the Fed isn't finished hiking rates," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at Forexlive.
"Even though the employment inflation report was only slightly lower than expected, you could see a sigh of relief in the market. And that meant selling the dollar fairly aggressively. So ... I think the market has been holding its breath ahead of this report."
Economists polled by Reuters expected core U.S. consumer prices to rise 5.5% on a year-on-year basis for April.
A stronger-than-expected reading would have proved a headache for the Fed, which signalled last week it was open to pausing its aggressive tightening cycle after delivering 10 consecutive rate hikes since March 2022.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a pause before expected rate cuts in September. The Fed's target range stands at 5% to 5.25%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=
Button believes it is far too soon to start talking about rate cuts.
"I think the market is ready to move past the inflation narrative. But what the Fed needs to see is rising unemployment before it even thinks about cutting rates," he said.
"I think even if inflation goes down to 2%, the Fed won't cut rates until it looks like a recession is imminent or certain. So the growth part of the equation will be much more important from here for the market and for the Fed."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:33AM (1433 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.4100
101.6200
-0.20%
-2.010%
+101.8000
+101.2100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0984
$1.0961
+0.21%
+2.51%
+$1.1007
+$1.0940
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
134.3800
135.2400
-0.63%
+2.50%
+135.4650
+134.2750
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
147.59
148.21
-0.42%
+5.20%
+148.6700
+147.4400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8883
0.8907
-0.26%
-3.92%
+0.8927
+0.8868
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2631
$1.2622
+0.08%
+4.45%
+$1.2680
+$1.2603
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3366
1.3382
-0.11%
-1.34%
+1.3397
+1.3335
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6769
$0.6762
+0.12%
-0.68%
+$0.6818
+$0.6745
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9755
0.9760
-0.05%
-1.39%
+0.9774
+0.9744
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8694
0.8687
+0.08%
-1.70%
+0.8699
+0.8673
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6359
$0.6335
+0.38%
+0.15%
+$0.6381
+$0.6324
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.4880
10.5610
-0.48%
+7.09%
+10.5750
+10.4460
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5218
11.5844
-0.54%
+9.80%
+11.6107
+11.4760
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2075
10.2047
+0.28%
-1.92%
+10.2308
+10.1640
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2125
11.1812
+0.28%
+0.56%
+11.2212
+11.1705
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Euro bulls go all-inhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HZnO2K
(Reporting by Laura Matthews; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)
((Laura.Matthews@thomsonreuters.com; 646-540-2256))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.