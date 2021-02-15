FOREX-Dollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies

By Iain Withers

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held near two-week lows on Monday, as optimism about COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package offered a boost to riskier currencies, stock markets and commodity prices.

Among the gainers versus the weaker dollar, the British pound broke $1.39 for the first time in nearly three years GBP=D3, helped by expectations that the success of the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme could enable the economy to open up and rebound.

The offshore-traded Chinese yuan continued its recent rise and was on the cusp of breaking above 6.39 per dollar for the first time since June 2018 CNH=EBS.

Commodity currencies strengthened too, with the South African rand touching a one-year high ZAR=. The Norwegian crown and the Australian dollar reached their highest levels in three weeks against the greenback NOK=D3, AUD=D3.

Many financial markets in Asia remained closed on Monday for Lunar New Year, and U.S. stock markets were shut for Presidents Day.

The dollar index =USD slipped 0.1%, to close to last week's low of 90.249 - a level unseen since Jan. 27.

Analysts at MUFG said the dollar could weaken further if market optimism held.

"We believe there is plenty yet to go in the so-called 'reflation trade' with market participants under-estimating the willingness of global policymakers to let the economy run hot and fuel stronger-than-expected global growth through the remainder of the year," the analysts said in a note.

Speculators maintained their short dollar positions, latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed, with net short value standing at $29.53 billion.

The Japanese yen, viewed as a safe-haven asset, slipped 0.4% against the greenback JPY=EBS to 105.27 yen JPY=EBS,

The euro EUR=EBS edged 0.1% higher to $1.21310, extending last week's 0.6% advance.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP remained volatile, retreating to as low as $45,914.75 a day after reaching a record high $49,714.66.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency rallied 25% last week, boosted by endorsements from Tesla TSLA.O and BNY Mellon BK.N.

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Iain Withers, additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Larry King and Susan Fenton)

((iain.withers@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.