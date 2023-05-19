FOREX-Dollar weakens after gains all week; debt deal hopes boost market sentiment

By Amanda Cooper and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after posting gains for most of the week, as optimism over a breakthrough in U.S. debt ceiling talks boosted risk sentiment and spurred buying of currencies that benefit from positive economic and market conditions.

The euro, sterling, and commodity currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars all rallied at the expense of the greenback.

The dollar index =USD eased 0.2% to 103.31, after hitting seven-week peaks the previous session. On the week, the dollar posted a 0.6% gain.

Negotiators for Joe Biden's Democrats told the president on Friday that they are making "steady progress" in talks with Republicans aimed at avoiding a U.S. default, just days after Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy underscored their determination to strike a deal to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

That eased fears of an unprecedented and economically catastrophic default.

"There is a little bit of excitement over the debt ceiling, which is helping risk appetite," said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York. "It's also a Friday and people cover ahead of the weekend. The dollar has had a nice rally all week."

At the same time, data pointing to a still-tight labour market, with the of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits falling more than expected last week, also raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise rates again next month to tame inflation.

The market has priced in a roughly 36% chance that the Fed raises the benchmark rate at its June meeting by 25 basis points, with the majority of traders still factoring in a pause.

Money markets also showed traders believe U.S. rates will fall to around 4.7% by year-end, compared with an expectation for a drop to 4.25% just two weeks ago - reflecting how the chances of a flurry of rate cuts have dropped. 0#FEDWATCH

"The message from the Fed has been really hawkish. We know there has been this divergence between what the market's expecting and what the Fed has actually been saying and that was always going to need to be reconciled at some point. We're starting to see this play out in the FX market now," City Index strategist Fiona Cincotta said.

Two Fed policymakers said on Thursday U.S. inflation does not look like it is cooling fast enough to allow the Fed to pause its tightening campaign.

Investors currently hold bearish bets, or short positions, against the dollar versus other G10 currencies worth nearly $12 billion - the largest in almost two years. This would suggest there could be some incentive to unwind some of those bets, meaning the dollar has room to rally.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen to 138.55 yen JPY=EBS, having risen to a six-month peak of 138.745 earlier. On the week, the dollar gained 2.1%, on track for its largest weekly rise since mid-February.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.2% to $1.0791, just above its lowest for seven weeks, while sterling GBP=D3 inched up 0.2% to $1.2434, not far off its lowest in a month.

Among other major currencies, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 took some heart from a pickup in commodity prices like copper and iron ore, rising 0.5% to $0.6653.

In China, the yuan slid to its lowest since December to 7.0752 per U.S. dollar CNH= in the offshore market, as data offered evidence of a sputtering recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The dollar, however, was last down 0.2% at 7.0259.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.3300

103.5000

-0.15%

-0.155%

+103.6200

+103.0700

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0793

$1.0771

+0.20%

+0.73%

+$1.0825

+$1.0760

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.5600

138.7150

-0.11%

+5.69%

+138.7000

+137.9750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.54

149.37

+0.11%

+6.59%

+149.7900

+148.7600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9018

0.9052

-0.38%

-2.48%

+0.9058

+0.9005

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2433

$1.2409

+0.21%

+2.82%

+$1.2468

+$1.2393

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3496

1.3502

-0.04%

-0.39%

+1.3512

+1.3469

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6657

$0.6622

+0.55%

-2.33%

+$0.6671

+$0.6618

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9731

0.9747

-0.16%

-1.66%

+0.9751

+0.9729

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8678

0.8678

+0.00%

-1.88%

+0.8696

+0.8677

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6276

$0.6225

+0.85%

-1.13%

+$0.6290

+$0.6224

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.8660

10.9200

-0.40%

+10.82%

+10.9380

+10.8190

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7202

11.7474

-0.23%

+11.74%

+11.7781

+11.6800

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5480

10.5512

+0.04%

+1.35%

+10.5822

+10.5059

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3808

11.3768

+0.04%

+2.07%

+11.3932

+11.3487

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill, Kirsten Donovan)

