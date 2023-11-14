FOREX-Dollar weakens after data shows U.S. inflation moderating

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell more than 1% against major currencies on Tuesday after U.S. consumer price data showed the pace of inflation moderating in October, increasing the odds that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged last month amid lower gasoline prices, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said, following a 0.4% rise in September.

In the 12 months through October, the consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3.2% after rising 3.7% in September, BLS said.

The dollar immediately tumbled on the report's release and Treasury yields plunged, removing a major support to the dollar's strength this year.

"We think that the dollar will continue to weaken a bit throughout the end of the year, maybe even early into January," said John Doyle, head of trading and dealing at Monex USA in Washington.

The dollar slid 1.5% against the euro to $1.086, slumped 1.63% against the British pound to $1.248 and slipped 1.24% against the Swiss franc to 0.890.

"You can say goodbye to the rate hiking era," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers in recent days have tried to push back against expectations that the U.S. central bank was done with its aggressive rate-hike cycle.

The Japanese yen, meanwhile, also gained against the dollar, but less than its peers. The yen JPY= strengthened 0.64% to 150.73 per dollar after earlier coming under pressure when it briefly jumped against the dollar on Monday - having touched a one-year low. The move was attributed to a flurry of trading in options rather than any intervention from Japanese authorities.

DTCC data from LSEG's Eikon platform shows yen options worth a notional $3.5 billion with strike prices between 151.90 and 152 are due to expire between Wednesday and Friday.

Another $2.2 billion notional worth of options with strikes between 151.90 and 152 will expire between Nov. 20 and the end of the month.

Japanese authorities in September and October last year intervened in the currency market to boost the yen for the first time since 1998.

"Our base case is that we could have intervention if we break the 152 level for dollar/yen," said Yusuke Miyairi, an FX strategist at Nomura.

OPTIONS STRIKE PRICES BETWEEN 151.90 AND 152 YEN

Date of expiry

Nov 15

Nov 16

Nov 17

Notional value of options expiring (USD)

2.6 billion

548.7 million

351.1 million

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Alun John in London, Rae Wee in Singapore. Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)

