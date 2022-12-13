FOREX-Dollar weak after soft U.S inflation data, focus switches to Fed

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar struggled to gain foothold on Wednesday after a sharp dive overnight on cooler-than-expected inflation data which fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will chart a moderate rate hike path later in the day.

After delivering four consecutive 75 basis points hikes, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to increase interest rates by 50 basis points as it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.03% against the dollar at $1.0633, not far off a six-month high of $1.06730 it touched in the previous session.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback versus six major currencies, fell 0.067% to 104.000, having slid 0.9% overnight.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.09% versus the greenback at 135.45 per dollar, while sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2351, down 0.02% on the day.

The deceleration in CPI inflation supports the case for the FOMC to taper the increase in the Funds rate to 50 basis points, said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

"We expect FOMC Chair Powell at his press conference to talk about the risks to economic growth as well as the need to bring inflation down to target," Kong said, noting the focus on economic growth will likely be welcomed by risk assets and pull the dollar lower.

U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, with underlying consumer prices advancing by the least in 15 months, the report from the Labor Department on Tuesday showed.

Fed funds futures have priced in a lower terminal rate, where the Fed stops hiking just below 5% by March. Traders are now betting on 25-basis-point increases at each of the Fed's first two meetings of 2023 and no more, with some chance the last hike could come in May instead of March.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0140 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0637

$1.0630

+0.07%

-6.44%

+1.0639

+1.0624

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.5500

135.5050

+0.04%

+17.86%

+135.7250

+135.4000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

144.18

144.16

+0.01%

+10.64%

+144.2100

+143.9100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9286

0.9286

+0.08%

+1.89%

+0.9295

+0.9290

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2352

1.2365

-0.15%

-8.70%

+1.2371

+1.2345

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3564

1.3544

+0.16%

+7.29%

+1.3570

+1.3550

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6832

0.6858

-0.36%

-6.00%

+0.6857

+0.6824

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6448

0.6463

-0.25%

-5.81%

+0.6464

+0.6434

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Ediitng by Edwina Gibbs)

