FOREX-Dollar weak after soft U.S inflation data, focus switches to Fed

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar struggled to gain foothold on Wednesday after a sharp dive overnight on cooler-than-expected inflation data which fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will chart a moderate rate hike path later in the day.
After delivering four consecutive 75 basis points hikes, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to increase interest rates by 50 basis points as it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.03% against the dollar at $1.0633, not far off a six-month high of $1.06730 it touched in the previous session.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback versus six major currencies, fell 0.067% to 104.000, having slid 0.9% overnight.
The Japanese yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.09% versus the greenback at 135.45 per dollar, while sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2351, down 0.02% on the day.
The deceleration in CPI inflation supports the case for the FOMC to taper the increase in the Funds rate to 50 basis points, said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).
"We expect FOMC Chair Powell at his press conference to talk about the risks to economic growth as well as the need to bring inflation down to target," Kong said, noting the focus on economic growth will likely be welcomed by risk assets and pull the dollar lower.
U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, with underlying consumer prices advancing by the least in 15 months, the report from the Labor Department on Tuesday showed.
Fed funds futures have priced in a lower terminal rate, where the Fed stops hiking just below 5% by March. Traders are now betting on 25-basis-point increases at each of the Fed's first two meetings of 2023 and no more, with some chance the last hike could come in May instead of March.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0140 GMT
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0637
$1.0630
+0.07%
-6.44%
+1.0639
+1.0624
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
135.5500
135.5050
+0.04%
+17.86%
+135.7250
+135.4000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=EBS
144.18
144.16
+0.01%
+10.64%
+144.2100
+143.9100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9286
0.9286
+0.08%
+1.89%
+0.9295
+0.9290
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.2352
1.2365
-0.15%
-8.70%
+1.2371
+1.2345
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3564
1.3544
+0.16%
+7.29%
+1.3570
+1.3550
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.6832
0.6858
-0.36%
-6.00%
+0.6857
+0.6824
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.6448
0.6463
-0.25%
-5.81%
+0.6464
+0.6434
All spots FX=
Tokyo spots AFX=
Europe spots EFX=
Volatilities FXVOL=
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
