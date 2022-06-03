FOREX-Dollar wavers as traders await U.S. jobs update

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - The dollar wobbled toward its first steady week in three on Friday as traders looked to U.S. jobs data for clues as to how far and fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.

Markets have locked in consecutive 50-basis-point Fed hikes in June and July but the dollar has been pushed around this week by uncertainty about what happens after that. 0#FF:

The dollar rose through the early part of the week on nerves that record high inflation in Europe was a harbinger of sharply higher rates everywhere. But it fell on Thursday and stocks rallied as mixed U.S. economic data muddied the outlook.

The dollar was nursing those losses on Friday and sat at $1.0750 per euro EUR=EBS, flat for the week, and 129.85 yen JPY=EBS, a gain of about 2%.

Asia trade was thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, and a holiday in Britain is likely to further lighten things while traders wait for U.S. employment data at 1230 GMT.

Low volume exaggerated a jump in the offshore yuan, which was last up about 0.3% at 6.6329 per dollar CNH=D3.

"Equity markets are pushing higher," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne. "I think the equity market is effectively the horse and the dollar in this case is the cart."

The S&P 500 index .SPX rose 1.8% on Thursday. .N

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each made multi-week highs and look set for weekly gains. Having broken resistance at $0.72, the Aussie AUD=D3 is garnering support ahead of an expected rate rise next week. AUD/

The dollar index =USD was flat at 101.76 through the Asia session and is very marginally higher on the week - pausing a decline following two consecutive weekly losses of more than 1%.

The yen JPY=EBS has been kept under pressure by super-low interest rates in Japan and little chance of them following the rest of the world higher, responsible for its weekly loss.

Thursday data showed a softer-than-expected rise in private hiring in the United States along with a surprise drop in the number of filings for unemployment benefits.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due later on Friday and although markets and central banks are currently focused on inflation, the labour market will guide wage expectations and sentiment about the strength of the broader economy.

"For equities right now, anything that might be viewed as capping the Fed's tightening could be viewed as supportive," said ING economist Rob Carnell, adding that Treasuries and currency markets would then likely take their cues from stocks.

Sterling GBP=D3held gains at $1.2569. In cryptocurrencies bitcoin BTC=BTSP hovered around $30,000.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0519 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0749

$1.0746

+0.02%

+0.00%

+1.0765

+1.0745

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

129.8500

129.8700

-0.09%

+0.00%

+130.0300

+129.7550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

139.58

139.59

-0.01%

+0.00%

+139.7700

+139.4800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9579

0.9576

+0.02%

+0.00%

+0.9580

+0.9568

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2567

1.2578

-0.07%

+0.00%

+1.2590

+1.2569

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2571

1.2568

+0.03%

+0.00%

+1.2578

+1.2558

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7254

0.7265

-0.15%

+0.00%

+0.7283

+0.7253

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6553

0.6558

-0.06%

+0.00%

+0.6576

+0.6553

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

