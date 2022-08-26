FOREX-Dollar volatile after Fed's Powell comments on inflation
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index held at lower levels on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed concerns that inflation could become entrenched, despite volatility that initially sent the greenback bouncing off session lows, and then falling again.
Powell struck a hawkish tone, as was widely expected, and said that the Fed’s overarching focus is to bring price pressures back down to the Fed’s target of 2%. He added that the size of September’s expected interest rate increase will depend on data that has come out since the Fed’s July meeting.
The dollar index =USD was last at 107.72, down 0.68% on the day. The euro EUR=EBS gained 1.02% to $1.0073.
The dollar dipped earlier on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July as a drop in gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, and that monthly inflation slowed down considerably.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said earlier on Friday that with data showing U.S. inflation is slowing, he is "leaning" toward supporting a 50 basis point rate hike in September on the way toward getting the policy rate to 3.5%-3.75% by year end.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 55% chance of a Fed rate hike of another 75 basis points at its September meeting, compared with 45% before Powell’s comments, and a 45% probability of a 50 basis points increase.
The euro also hit a session high against the greenback earlier on Friday after Reuters reported that some European Central Bank policymakers want to discuss a 75 basis points interest rate hike at the September policy meeting, even if recession risks loom, as the inflation outlook is deteriorating.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:16AM (1416 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
107.7200
108.4800
-0.68%
12.604%
+108.7500
+107.5400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0073
$0.9972
+1.02%
-11.39%
+$1.0090
+$0.9947
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.7350
136.4800
+0.20%
+18.79%
+137.3350
+136.1900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
137.73
136.14
+1.17%
+5.69%
+137.9600
+136.1000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9596
0.9637
-0.43%
+5.20%
+0.9659
+0.9579
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1867
$1.1838
+0.27%
-12.23%
+$1.1900
+$1.1775
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2924
1.2924
+0.01%
+2.23%
+1.2964
+1.2905
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6993
$0.6981
+0.19%
-3.78%
+$0.7009
+$0.6952
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9665
0.9608
+0.59%
-6.79%
+0.9673
+0.9601
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8487
0.8428
+0.70%
+1.04%
+0.8488
+0.8427
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6217
$0.6226
+0.06%
-8.98%
+$0.6232
+$0.6187
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.6000
9.6540
-0.57%
+8.96%
+9.7005
+9.5840
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.6746
9.6275
+0.49%
-3.38%
+9.7001
+9.6345
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4894
10.5862
+0.15%
+16.32%
+10.6186
+10.4778
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.5668
10.5513
+0.15%
+3.25%
+10.5910
+10.5500
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.