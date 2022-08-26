FOREX-Dollar volatile after Fed's Powell comments on inflation

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index held at lower levels on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed concerns that inflation could become entrenched, despite volatility that initially sent the greenback bouncing off session lows, and then falling again.

Powell struck a hawkish tone, as was widely expected, and said that the Fed’s overarching focus is to bring price pressures back down to the Fed’s target of 2%. He added that the size of September’s expected interest rate increase will depend on data that has come out since the Fed’s July meeting.

The dollar index =USD was last at 107.72, down 0.68% on the day. The euro EUR=EBS gained 1.02% to $1.0073.

The dollar dipped earlier on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July as a drop in gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, and that monthly inflation slowed down considerably.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said earlier on Friday that with data showing U.S. inflation is slowing, he is "leaning" toward supporting a 50 basis point rate hike in September on the way toward getting the policy rate to 3.5%-3.75% by year end.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 55% chance of a Fed rate hike of another 75 basis points at its September meeting, compared with 45% before Powell’s comments, and a 45% probability of a 50 basis points increase.

The euro also hit a session high against the greenback earlier on Friday after Reuters reported that some European Central Bank policymakers want to discuss a 75 basis points interest rate hike at the September policy meeting, even if recession risks loom, as the inflation outlook is deteriorating.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:16AM (1416 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

107.7200

108.4800

-0.68%

12.604%

+108.7500

+107.5400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0073

$0.9972

+1.02%

-11.39%

+$1.0090

+$0.9947

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.7350

136.4800

+0.20%

+18.79%

+137.3350

+136.1900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

137.73

136.14

+1.17%

+5.69%

+137.9600

+136.1000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9596

0.9637

-0.43%

+5.20%

+0.9659

+0.9579

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1867

$1.1838

+0.27%

-12.23%

+$1.1900

+$1.1775

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2924

1.2924

+0.01%

+2.23%

+1.2964

+1.2905

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6993

$0.6981

+0.19%

-3.78%

+$0.7009

+$0.6952

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9665

0.9608

+0.59%

-6.79%

+0.9673

+0.9601

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8487

0.8428

+0.70%

+1.04%

+0.8488

+0.8427

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6217

$0.6226

+0.06%

-8.98%

+$0.6232

+$0.6187

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.6000

9.6540

-0.57%

+8.96%

+9.7005

+9.5840

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6746

9.6275

+0.49%

-3.38%

+9.7001

+9.6345

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4894

10.5862

+0.15%

+16.32%

+10.6186

+10.4778

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5668

10.5513

+0.15%

+3.25%

+10.5910

+10.5500

