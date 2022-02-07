FOREX-Dollar up, euro down as pair face off in rate hike tussle
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar and the euro both eased on Monday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations of a quick hike in interest rates that pushed regional bond yields in Europe up to multi-year highs.
There is no need for big monetary policy tightening in the euro zone as inflation is set to decline and could stabilize around the ECB's target of 2%, Lagarde told a European Parliament hearing.
Last week the ECB opened the door to a rate hike later in 2022 as inflation risks rose, while data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. jobs created in January also raised speculation of a faster timetable for the Federal Reserve to hike rates.
The new rate expectations for both the Fed and ECB pit the dollar and euro against each other as to which will gain an upper hand. U.S. consumer price data to be released on Thursday is poised to be a key data point determinant.
"The euro-dollar will be in a kind of tug of war between these two forces, but ultimately with CPI in the U.S., we're probably due for a bit more of a dollar recovery," said Kathy Lien, a managing director at BK Asset Management.
A Reuters poll of economists showed they expect year-over-year CPI to have climbed to 7.3% in January.
The major currencies traded in a tight range near break-even. The dollar index =USD fell 0.045%, with the euro EUR= down 0.03% to $1.1443.
The ECB last week got the ball moving in a positive direction for the euro, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
"Now the focus has shifted to U.S. inflation, which the market will use to figure out whether the Fed goes by 25 basis points or 50 basis points next month," Manimbo added.
Markets 0#FF: have now priced in a one-in-three chance the Fed might hike by a full 50 basis points in March, and a reasonable chance rates will reach 1.5% by year end. FEDWATCH
The European common currency EUR=EBS hit its highest since mid-January on Friday, driven by the hawkish turn from the ECB.
Not everyone is convinced of a hawkish ECB tilt.
"We don't believe the ECB is bracing for a sudden acceleration of tightening. We still see the Fed as being on track to move well ahead of the ECB, providing support for the dollar," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Haefele said he expects the euro to fall to $1.10 by year-end and the dollar gaining versus the Swiss franc to finish the year at 0.98 francs per dollar, from 0.92 currently CHF=EBS.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.4 basis points at 1.298%. The yield on two-year German bonds fell by 3.5 bps to -0.29%, after hitting its highest since September 2015 at -0.21%.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.13% versus the greenback at 115.06 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3536, up 0.05% on the day.
Bitcoin BTC= rose to a four-week high, driven in part by liquidation of some short positions that have accumulated in the virtual currency's recent three-month downtrend.
The cryptocurrency climbed 8.94% to $44,279.81, after jumping 11% late on Friday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
95.3960
95.4410
-0.04%
-0.279%
+95.6350
+95.3530
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1442
$1.1451
-0.07%
+0.66%
+$1.1474
+$1.1415
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
115.0650
115.2100
-0.12%
-0.04%
+115.3750
+114.9150
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
131.66
131.90
-0.18%
+1.03%
+132.1300
+131.2700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9234
0.9254
-0.22%
+1.23%
+0.9262
+0.9223
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3537
$1.3525
+0.10%
+0.10%
+$1.3550
+$1.3492
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2662
1.2769
-0.82%
+0.16%
+1.2756
+1.2661
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7128
$0.7078
+0.73%
-1.92%
+$0.7130
+$0.7066
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0565
1.0592
-0.25%
+1.89%
+1.0604
+1.0551
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8451
0.8464
-0.15%
+0.60%
+0.8478
+0.8439
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6639
$0.6615
+0.38%
-2.99%
+$0.6641
+$0.6602
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.7785
8.7805
+0.20%
-0.13%
+8.8555
+8.7800
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0463
10.0676
-0.21%
+0.33%
+10.1168
+10.0300
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.1269
9.1532
-0.33%
+1.21%
+9.1736
+9.1168
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4439
10.4785
-0.33%
+2.05%
+10.4887
+10.4360
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
