FOREX-Dollar up, euro down as Lagarde keeps July policy options open
By Saikat Chatterjee and Hannah Lang
LONDON/WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Tuesday and the euro held below $1.06 as European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde offered no fresh insight into the central bank's policy outlook.
The ECB is widely expected to follow its global peers by raising interest rates in July to try to check soaring inflation though economists are divided on the magnitude of any rate hike.
The euro held below $1.06 after Lagarde said the central bank would move gradually but with the option to act decisively on any deterioration in medium-term inflation, especially if there were signs of a de-anchoring of inflation expectations.
"The ECB is in a tough spot because it is expected to see more significant slowing than a lot of its peers," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"There's an inherent limitation to how much the ECB is going to be able to do, particularly in the relative sense to, say, the Fed," he added, pointing to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the fragmentation risk in the euro zone.
Money markets are pricing in about 238 basis points (bps) of cumulative rate hikes by mid-2023 compared to the around 280 bps they anticipated two weeks ago.
The U.S. dollar index =USD, which struck a two-decade high of 105.79 this month, was last up 0.462% at 104.440.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday in an interview on CNBC said interest rates "definitely" needed to be between 3% and 3.5% by the end of this year, but that he did not anticipate a U.S. recession.
Elsewhere, a rise in oil prices LCOc1 pushed the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 and the Australian dollar AUD=D3 up 0.21% and 0.13% respectively. Oil prices have risen 10% in barely a week on supply constraint concerns with Brent crude holding just below $117. O/R
"Oil is helping the Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar to outperform and the euro is again running into resistance at the 1.06 level," Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London, said.
The offshore Chinese yuan CNH=EBS moved higher after China reduced COVID quarantine for international travellers.
In crytocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last rose 0.28% to $20,956.91. It fell to as low as $17,588.88 earlier this month.
Currency bid prices at 10:06AM (1406 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.4300
103.9700
+0.45%
9.164%
+104.4600
+103.7500
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0520
$1.0583
-0.59%
-7.46%
+$1.0606
+$1.0519
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.1500
135.4800
+0.51%
+18.29%
+136.3150
+135.1200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
143.23
143.35
-0.08%
+9.91%
+144.2700
+142.8700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9575
0.9562
+0.16%
+4.99%
+0.9586
+0.9535
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2207
$1.2265
-0.44%
-9.71%
+$1.2291
+$1.2206
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2851
1.2872
-0.16%
+1.65%
+1.2878
+1.2820
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6933
$0.6925
+0.15%
-4.59%
+$0.6965
+$0.6916
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0072
1.0121
-0.48%
-2.85%
+1.0131
+1.0074
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8617
0.8626
-0.10%
+2.58%
+0.8646
+0.8613
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6266
$0.6302
-0.50%
-8.39%
+$0.6313
+$0.6268
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8085
9.7985
-0.03%
+11.19%
+9.8160
+9.7425
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3217
10.3608
-0.38%
+3.08%
+10.3777
+10.3090
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.1223
10.0692
-0.12%
+12.25%
+10.1230
+10.0390
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6502
10.6631
-0.12%
+4.07%
+10.6812
+10.6341
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Hannah Lang in Washington; editing by Jason Neely, Chizu Nomiyama and Barbara Lewis)
