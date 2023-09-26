FOREX-Dollar up, but off 10-month high, yen on intervention watch

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained on Tuesday but eased from a 10-month high as the upward march in Treasury yields paused, and the Japanese yen bounced from an 11-month low as Japanese officials warned about a possible intervention in the currency.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. government bond yields have jumped to 16-year highs this month as economic data remains robust despite higher interest rates.

The Federal Reserve last Wednesday said that it may hike rates further and was likely to keep them elevated for a longer time as it battles to bring inflation closer to its 2% annual target.

“The story of September has been the jump in Treasury yields and the spillovers into the currency market,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. "The market has expected the economic data to deteriorate and it hasn’t.”

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that given the surprising resilience of the U.S. economy, the Fed probably needed to raise borrowing rates further and keep them high for some time to bring inflation back down to target.

"It's just exceptionalism in the U.S., it's very hard to argue with. We're just seeing that consistently strong data there," said Joe Tuckey, head of FX analysis at broker Argente, adding that “the dollar is just a steamroller”.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.07% on the day to 106.01. after earlier hitting 106.2, the highest since Nov. 30.

The Japanese yen has suffered against the broad dollar rally, raising speculation that Japanese officials will intervene to shore up the currency.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday said the government was "watching currency moves with a high sense of urgency", after the yen hit an 11-month low of 149.19.

“Japanese officials had some strong words about intervention today, and that might have capped the move in dollar yen after a foray above 149,” said Button. The Japanese currency JPY=EBS was last at 148.95.

The euro EUR=EBS was flat on the day at $1.0590, after earlier dropping to $1.0570, the lowest since March 16.

The British pound GBP=D3 was down 0.27% at $1.2180, after earlier hitting $1.2168, the lowest since March 17.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1410 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.0100

105.9500

+0.07%

2.435%

+106.2000

+105.8600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0590

$1.0592

+0.00%

-1.16%

+$1.0609

+$1.0570

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

148.9450

148.8850

+0.04%

+13.60%

+149.1800

+148.7100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.73

157.71

+0.01%

+12.42%

+157.9200

+157.3900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9134

0.9120

+0.15%

-1.22%

+0.9150

+0.9119

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2180

$1.2213

-0.27%

+0.72%

+$1.2215

+$1.2168

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3500

1.3455

+0.34%

-0.35%

+1.3512

+1.3449

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6412

$0.6423

-0.16%

-5.92%

+$0.6430

+$0.6388

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9673

0.9660

+0.13%

-2.24%

+0.9678

+0.9658

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8693

0.8673

+0.23%

-1.71%

+0.8705

+0.8669

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5961

$0.5968

-0.09%

-6.09%

+$0.5973

+$0.5936

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7990

10.8010

-0.01%

+10.05%

+10.8650

+10.7870

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4397

11.4419

-0.02%

+9.01%

+11.4930

+11.4240

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.0003

11.0506

-0.51%

+5.69%

+11.1017

+10.9552

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6505

11.7097

-0.51%

+4.49%

+11.7525

+11.6213

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

