FOREX-Dollar up as risk sentiment sours, sterling dips on Brexit fears

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The greenback bounced on safe haven buying on Friday as risk appetite fell due to concerns over delayed U.S. fiscal stimulus amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the increasing likelihood that Britain will exit the European Union without a deal.

U.S. officials prepared on Friday for the most ambitious vaccination campaign in decades as regulators rapidly advanced toward approving the first COVID-19 vaccine to slow a pandemic now killing 3,000 Americans per day.

But talks on a federal COVID-19 relief package have not yet been fruitful, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of negotiations dragging on through Christmas.

“This has been a disappointing week on many fronts,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

“There’s been no progress on COVID aid relief talks in DC, we have Brexit, which is once again going to go down to the wire, and coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations are still at a staggering pace in the U.S. and it's likely to lead to more restrictive measures and lockdowns,” Moya said.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies =USD gained 0.23% to 90.955. It is trading just above a two-and-a-half-year low of 90.471 reached on Dec. 4.

Analysts are overwhelmingly calling for further U.S. dollar weakness as global growth picks up and with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to hold rates near zero for years to come.

A risk to this view, however, will be if the U.S. economy surprises market participants by outperforming, analysts at Bank of America said on Friday in a report.

“A much stronger US recovery than in most of the rest of the world, particularly Europe, could be risk-off and USD positive by re-pricing the Fed,” they said.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. producer prices barely rose in November, supporting views that inflation would remain benign in the near term, while other data showed a surprise improvement in consumer sentiment early in December.

Sterling dipped 0.50% to $1.3223 and bets on further volatility in the currency grew as a disorderly Brexit appeared more likely.

Britain is likely to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Johnson and von der Leyen have given negotiators until Sunday evening to break a deadlock over fishing rights and EU demands for Britain to face consequences if in the future it diverges from the bloc's rules.

Options market moves show traders bracing for chaos, with one-week implied volatility GBPSWO= at a nine-month high and the premium of sterling puts to calls GBP1MRR= near its highest since April as investors pay for downside protection.

The euro EUR= also retreated against the dollar, losing 0.23% to $1.2115 after Thursday's gains, when the European Central Bank announced a new round of stimulus in line with market expectations. EU leaders also reached a compromise over a pandemic aid package.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

$90.9550

90.7630

+0.23%

+0.00%

+91.0480

+90.6130

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2115

$1.2142

-0.23%

+8.05%

+1.2163

+1.2106

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.0050

104.1850

-0.23%

-4.30%

+104.2650

+103.8300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

125.99

126.51

-0.41%

+3.32%

+126.6100

+125.7900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8895

0.8858

+0.42%

-8.07%

+0.8909

+0.8854

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3223

1.3293

-0.50%

-0.28%

+1.3323

+1.3135

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2770

1.2742

+0.24%

-1.69%

+1.2792

+1.2721

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7536

0.7536

+0.01%

+7.41%

+0.7572

+0.7520

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0776

1.0755

+0.20%

-0.70%

+1.0789

+1.0750

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9159

0.9129

+0.33%

+8.34%

+0.9229

+0.9116

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7083

0.7100

-0.21%

+5.29%

+0.7112

+0.7074

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8105

8.7540

+0.67%

+0.47%

+8.8680

+8.7495

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6678

10.6518

+0.15%

+8.52%

+10.7485

+10.6245

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4605

8.4428

+0.01%

-9.49%

+8.4896

+8.4212

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2502

10.2495

+0.01%

-2.09%

+10.2860

+10.2385

(Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

