FOREX-Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

Dollar index climbs 0.4% in first up move this week

Japanese yen slips most in two weeks

Euro falls 0.5% against the dollar

Kiwi dollar jumps after RBNZ hints at rate hike

Yuan appreciates past 6.40 level

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

By David Henry

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates.

The dollar index =USD rose as much as 0.4% and crossed above 90 on Wednesday afternoon in New York, but still remained near January lows as the market tapped the brakes on its steady slide since March.

Benchmark yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR stayed within their range from the day before and were edging up higher at 1.58% after an auction of 5-year notes.

The foreign exchange markets are wary of taking trends too far right now because key U.S. economic data is coming out on Thursday and Friday, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Most important is Friday's release of an inflation measure watched closely by the U.S. Federal Reserve. If it is stronger than expected, yields could rise and power the dollar higher. If weaker, the Fed's low interest rate outlook could continue and the dollar's downtrend could resume.

"Caution ahead of the event risk in the latter part of the week is helping to put a tentative floor under the dollar," Manimbo said.

Since March the dollar index has lost more than 3% as many other economies have begun to catch up with the pace of U.S. coronavirus vaccinations and as their interest rates have shown more promise of rising.

Against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS on Wednesday, the dollar gained as much as 0.3% and topped 109 yen.

The Japanese government slashed its economic outlook for the first time in three months, citing new weakness in private consumption and business conditions because of coronavirus emergency measures.

The yen is likely to underperform as Japan's economic outlook worsens, according to Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Yen weakness could offset the currency's usual appeal as a safe haven.

After the New Zealand central bank hinted at a possible interest rate hike by September of next year, the kiwi NZD=D3 rose more than 1% against the U.S. dollar

The RBNZ is the second major central bank after the Bank of Canada to nod toward pulling back on easy money policies.

The change drove up New Zealand government 10-year yields and reminded traders to anticipate shifts in tone from other monetary authorities, despite further insistence from policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve that it is too early to discuss tightening.

"There are now several central banks that appear to be closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and markets are sensing that," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand strategy.

Currencies of New Zealand, Canada and Norway are driven by expectations of central bank policy, Speizer said.

The dollar's rise came at the expense of the euro and the Canadian dollar. The euro EUR=EBSlost 0.5% to the dollar as euro zone yields fell on new dovish signals from the European Central Bank. At $1.2187 the euro was still up 4% since March, however.

The U.S. dollar appreciated to 1.2118 Canadian dollars from 1.2062 on Tuesday.

China's onshore and offshore yuan strengthened to three-year highs versus the dollar. The onshore currency broke through 6.40 - a key psychological level - to trade at 6.39 <CNY=CFXS>.

A day earlier, major Chinese state-owned banks had bought dollars at that level in a move viewed as an attempt to cool the rally, sources said.

Cryptocurrencies bitcoin BTC=BTSP and ether ETH=BTSPwere up a fraction of 1% and steady after a volatile weekend.

Iran has banned the energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin for nearly four months, as the country faces major power blackouts in many cities.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:19PM (1819 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.0840

89.6990

+0.44%

0.114%

+90.1130

+89.5840

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2187

$1.2252

-0.53%

-0.26%

+$1.2263

+$1.2182

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.1550

108.7800

+0.35%

+5.65%

+109.1750

+108.7250

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

133.01

133.23

-0.17%

+4.80%

+133.4100

+133.0000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8983

0.8955

+0.32%

+1.55%

+0.8987

+0.8942

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4115

$1.4149

-0.24%

+3.32%

+$1.4175

+$1.4114

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2118

1.2062

+0.48%

-4.83%

+1.2124

+1.2045

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7741

$0.7754

-0.15%

+0.64%

+$0.7796

+$0.7731

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0946

1.0968

-0.20%

+1.29%

+1.0972

+1.0945

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8633

0.8655

-0.25%

-3.40%

+0.8664

+0.8630

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7284

$0.7227

+0.82%

+1.46%

+$0.7316

+$0.7223

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.3715

8.3090

+0.77%

-2.49%

+8.3750

+8.2875

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2044

10.1795

+0.24%

-2.51%

+10.2330

+10.1485

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3175

8.2583

+0.27%

+1.48%

+8.3218

+8.2470

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1368

10.1100

+0.27%

+0.60%

+10.1575

+10.1090

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Kiwi flieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2TjlwoR

