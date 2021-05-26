FOREX-Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge
Dollar index climbs 0.4% in first up move this week
Japanese yen slips most in two weeks
Euro falls 0.5% against the dollar
Kiwi dollar jumps after RBNZ hints at rate hike
Yuan appreciates past 6.40 level
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Revises throughout, updates prices, adds comment, new byline, changes dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON
By David Henry
NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates.
The dollar index =USD rose as much as 0.4% and crossed above 90 on Wednesday afternoon in New York, but still remained near January lows as the market tapped the brakes on its steady slide since March.
Benchmark yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR stayed within their range from the day before and were edging up higher at 1.58% after an auction of 5-year notes.
The foreign exchange markets are wary of taking trends too far right now because key U.S. economic data is coming out on Thursday and Friday, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
Most important is Friday's release of an inflation measure watched closely by the U.S. Federal Reserve. If it is stronger than expected, yields could rise and power the dollar higher. If weaker, the Fed's low interest rate outlook could continue and the dollar's downtrend could resume.
"Caution ahead of the event risk in the latter part of the week is helping to put a tentative floor under the dollar," Manimbo said.
Since March the dollar index has lost more than 3% as many other economies have begun to catch up with the pace of U.S. coronavirus vaccinations and as their interest rates have shown more promise of rising.
Against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS on Wednesday, the dollar gained as much as 0.3% and topped 109 yen.
The Japanese government slashed its economic outlook for the first time in three months, citing new weakness in private consumption and business conditions because of coronavirus emergency measures.
The yen is likely to underperform as Japan's economic outlook worsens, according to Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Yen weakness could offset the currency's usual appeal as a safe haven.
After the New Zealand central bank hinted at a possible interest rate hike by September of next year, the kiwi NZD=D3 rose more than 1% against the U.S. dollar
The RBNZ is the second major central bank after the Bank of Canada to nod toward pulling back on easy money policies.
The change drove up New Zealand government 10-year yields and reminded traders to anticipate shifts in tone from other monetary authorities, despite further insistence from policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve that it is too early to discuss tightening.
"There are now several central banks that appear to be closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and markets are sensing that," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand strategy.
Currencies of New Zealand, Canada and Norway are driven by expectations of central bank policy, Speizer said.
The dollar's rise came at the expense of the euro and the Canadian dollar. The euro EUR=EBSlost 0.5% to the dollar as euro zone yields fell on new dovish signals from the European Central Bank. At $1.2187 the euro was still up 4% since March, however.
The U.S. dollar appreciated to 1.2118 Canadian dollars from 1.2062 on Tuesday.
China's onshore and offshore yuan strengthened to three-year highs versus the dollar. The onshore currency broke through 6.40 - a key psychological level - to trade at 6.39 <CNY=CFXS>.
A day earlier, major Chinese state-owned banks had bought dollars at that level in a move viewed as an attempt to cool the rally, sources said.
Cryptocurrencies bitcoin BTC=BTSP and ether ETH=BTSPwere up a fraction of 1% and steady after a volatile weekend.
Iran has banned the energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin for nearly four months, as the country faces major power blackouts in many cities.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:19PM (1819 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.0840
89.6990
+0.44%
0.114%
+90.1130
+89.5840
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2187
$1.2252
-0.53%
-0.26%
+$1.2263
+$1.2182
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.1550
108.7800
+0.35%
+5.65%
+109.1750
+108.7250
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
133.01
133.23
-0.17%
+4.80%
+133.4100
+133.0000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8983
0.8955
+0.32%
+1.55%
+0.8987
+0.8942
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4115
$1.4149
-0.24%
+3.32%
+$1.4175
+$1.4114
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2118
1.2062
+0.48%
-4.83%
+1.2124
+1.2045
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7741
$0.7754
-0.15%
+0.64%
+$0.7796
+$0.7731
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0946
1.0968
-0.20%
+1.29%
+1.0972
+1.0945
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8633
0.8655
-0.25%
-3.40%
+0.8664
+0.8630
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7284
$0.7227
+0.82%
+1.46%
+$0.7316
+$0.7223
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.3715
8.3090
+0.77%
-2.49%
+8.3750
+8.2875
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2044
10.1795
+0.24%
-2.51%
+10.2330
+10.1485
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3175
8.2583
+0.27%
+1.48%
+8.3218
+8.2470
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1368
10.1100
+0.27%
+0.60%
+10.1575
+10.1090
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Kiwi flieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2TjlwoR
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, Elizabeth Howcroft in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Mark Heinrich)
((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.