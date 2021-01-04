FOREX-Dollar turns higher as risk sentiment wanes

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recovered after falling to its lowest level since April 2018 on Monday, as surging coronavirus cases undermined bullish sentiment that had begun the new year across global markets and pushed investors into riskier currencies, such as the Chinese yuan and the euro.

With U.S. interest rates pinned at record lows, massive U.S. deficits and a belief that rebounding world trade will drive non-dollar currencies higher, the dollar initially weakened on the first day of trading in 2021 after falling nearly 7% in 2020.

But the losses for the dollar reversed as risk-appetite soured shortly after the opening of trading for U.S. equity markets, with major indexes down more than 1% on concerns over the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the outcome over the runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the Senate.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.159%, after touching a low of 89.415, a level last seen on April 17, 2018.

"There are still a lot of obstacles in front of the market right now, the market optimism can only outrun the near-term risks for so long," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington DC.

"That is what helps to slow the dollar’s decline."

The Chinese currency was the biggest beneficiary of the weak dollar trade as the yuan rocketed to a two-and-a-half-year high.

The Chinese yuan CNH=D3 strengthened to 6.44 yuan per dollar after Beijing cut the weighting of the U.S. dollar in a key currency index basket. That could push the yuan's value higher against its peers this year, analysts said, while Chinese factory activity continued to accelerate in December.

After a dip on New Year's Eve profit-taking, the euro EUR= was up 0.9% to $1.2246, after hitting a high of 1.231, its highest level since April 2018 as positive economic indicators helped the currency strengthen.

Also, a closely-watched gauge of growth in British manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in three years as factories rushed to complete work before the end of the post-Brexit transition period on Dec. 31.

Sterling GBP=, however, relinquished its early gains against the dollar, retreating below $1.37 as tighter lockdown measures were set to be introduced. Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3557, down 0.83% on the day.

The safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened 0.05% versus the greenback at 103.17 per dollar, after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government was mulling a state of emergency in Tokyo as coronavirus cases rise.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP tumbled, falling as low as $27,734 at one point, after gains over the new year's break that saw the world's most popular cryptocurrency rise to a record $34,800. It was last down 5.09% at $31,411.95.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:30PM (1930 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

89.8910

89.7590

+0.16%

+0.00%

+89.9320

+89.4150

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2248

$1.2218

+0.25%

+0.25%

+$1.2310

+$1.2211

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.1650

103.2900

-0.11%

-0.11%

+103.3100

+102.7300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.34

126.15

+0.15%

-0.46%

+126.7800

+126.1100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8811

0.8847

-0.40%

-0.40%

+0.8845

+0.8785

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3556

$1.3662

-0.78%

-0.78%

+$1.3703

+$1.3544

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2775

1.2734

+0.21%

+0.34%

+1.2797

+1.2666

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7667

$0.7693

-0.32%

-0.32%

+$0.7740

+$0.7643

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0790

1.0807

-0.16%

-0.16%

+1.0831

+1.0791

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9034

0.8937

+1.09%

+1.09%

+0.9049

+0.8945

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7177

$0.7181

-0.03%

-0.03%

+$0.7230

+$0.7153

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5485

8.5870

-0.08%

-0.08%

+8.5815

+8.4780

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4715

10.4755

-0.04%

+0.04%

+10.5210

+10.4260

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2392

8.2078

+0.44%

+0.52%

+8.2554

+8.1632

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0900

10.0457

+0.44%

+0.14%

+10.1145

+10.0245

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

