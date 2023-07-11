FOREX-Dollar tumbles to two-month low; pound hits 15-month high after wage growth data

By Samuel Indyk and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to a two-month low against a major currency index, after Federal Reserve officials signalled that the central bank is near the end of its tightening cycle, while sterling hit a 15-month high after pay growth exceeded expectations.

Against the yen, the dollar fell to a four-week trough of 140.17. It last traded down 0.4% at 140.75 yen. The U.S. currency also plunged to its lowest in two-and-a-half years versus the Swiss franc and was last at 0.8829 francs, down 0.2%.

Several Fed officials said on Monday the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation but the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle was getting close.

The comments knocked the greenback to a two-month low of 101.66 against a basket of currencies =USD, as traders pared back their expectations about how much further U.S. rates may have to rise. The dollar index was last slightly down at 101.89.

"The broad takeaway from yesterday's slate of speakers is that the Fed is essentially on auto-pilot ahead of its July meeting - and with a string of other releases set to drop between now and Jackson Hole, this has meant that the relative importance of tomorrow's consumer price report is being downplayed on currency markets," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay in Toronto.

Markets are now focusing their attention on U.S. consumer prices data due out on Wednesday, which will provide more clarity on the progress the Fed has made in its fight against stubbornly high inflation.

"Market participants should remember that U.S. data releases still have the capacity to shock: if the core or 'supercore' inflation measures surprise to the upside, front-end yields could leg higher once again, and the dollar might stage a surprising rebound," Schamotta added.

EUROPEAN CURRENCIES STRENGTHEN

Sterling GBP=D3 hit a near 15-month high of $1.2934 after British wage growth hit a joint record high, heaping pressure on the Bank of England to tighten policy further to bring inflation under control. It was last up 0.2% at $1.2891.

The pound has been rallying on a stronger economy and aggressive repricing of expectations for tighter BoE policy, according to Danske Bank FX analyst Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen.

The euro rose to two-month peaks of $1.1027 EUR=EBS, and last changed hands at $1.096, down 0.1%.

Other European currencies were also strong, with the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 hitting a near three-month high the Swedish crown SEK=D3 at a two-week peak against the dollar.

At its June meeting, the Swiss National Bank reiterated it was ready to intervene in the FX market to boost the value of the franc and reduce the effect of more expensive imports.

In Japan, the yen has risen more than 3% from a seven-month low touched last month, when it weakened past the closely watched 145 per dollar level that put traders on high alert for possible intervention from Japanese authorities.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 eased 0.2% to US$0.6662, while the New Zealand currency NZD=D3 was down 0.5% to US$0.6181 ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision on Wednesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:42AM (1342 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.8900

101.9200

-0.01%

-1.546%

+101.9600

+101.6600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0985

$1.1001

-0.14%

+2.53%

+$1.1027

+$1.0977

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

140.8100

141.3150

-0.35%

+7.40%

+141.4550

+140.1700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

154.67

155.45

-0.50%

+10.24%

+155.6700

+154.1900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8830

0.8854

-0.27%

-4.50%

+0.8856

+0.8813

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2899

$1.2860

+0.30%

+6.66%

+$1.2934

+$1.2858

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3274

1.3280

-0.04%

-2.03%

+1.3289

+1.3246

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6654

$0.6677

-0.32%

-2.37%

+$0.6695

+$0.6653

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9698

0.9737

-0.40%

-1.99%

+0.9753

+0.9687

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8514

0.8553

-0.46%

-3.73%

+0.8562

+0.8505

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6170

$0.6212

-0.65%

-2.80%

+$0.6224

+$0.6171

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4100

10.4770

-0.73%

+5.98%

+10.4790

+10.4000

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4283

11.5250

-0.84%

+8.91%

+11.5385

+11.4222

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6845

10.7481

-0.74%

+2.66%

+10.7604

+10.6693

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.7385

11.8255

-0.74%

+5.28%

+11.8415

+11.7266

USD 110723 v2 https://tmsnrt.rs/44G8jWm

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Alex Richardson, Chizu Nomiyama and Louise Heavens)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.