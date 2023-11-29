FOREX-Dollar tumbles on Fed cut bets; hawkish RBNZ boosts kiwi

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid across the board to hit a more than three-month low against its major peers on Wednesday, while the New Zealand dollar surged after its central bank suggested that more rate hikes could be in the offing.

The kiwi NZD=D3 was last 0.78% higher at $0.6184, having surged more than 1% earlier in the session to a four-month high of $0.6207 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday warned that further policy tightening might be needed if price pressures did not ease.

"The upward revision to the cash rate and inflation forecasts for 2024 keeps rate hike bets alive, while New Zealand dollar shorts rushed for the exit," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

The dollar fell more than 0.5% to 146.675 yen JPY=EBS, its weakest level in more than two months. It last bought 147.06 yen.

"(Waller's) relatively hawkish, historically speaking, so if his attitude is turning a little bit more dovish, it sort of says that perhaps a general consensus of the board members is that rates have peaked and maybe could even be cut next year," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Market pricing currently shows a more than 40% chance the Fed could begin easing monetary policy as early as next March, as compared to a roughly 22% chance a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Sterling GBP=D3 similarly scaled a three-month top of $1.2733 and last traded $1.27155, while the dollar index =USD was last flat at 102.63.

The index was eyeing a nearly 4% loss for November, its worst monthly performance in a year.

"We have become less constructive on the prospects for the U.S. dollar, as progress in reducing U.S. inflation suggests the risks are tilted toward earlier rather than later Fed easing," said economists at Wells Fargo in a note. "Despite U.S. economic resilience, this should lessen the greenback's near-term gains."

