FOREX-Dollar tumbles on dovish Fed, euro gains as ECB talks down rate cuts

By Karen Brettell and Samuel Indyk

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a two-week low against the euro and a more than four-month low against the Japanese yen in a broad based selloff on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated that rate cuts are likely next year.

The euro and pound, meanwhile, were supported by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England affirming the need to hold rates higher for longer.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that the tightening of monetary policy is likely over, with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming "into view". The Fed's projections implied 75 basis points of cuts next year, from the current level.

"The Fed was very dovish yesterday," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head G10 FX strategy at BofA Global Research. “The strong consensus… was for a balanced tone by Powell. Instead, Powell doubled-down, with a very dovish tone."

The dollar index =USD was last at 101.95, down 0.89% on the day. It earlier reached 101.76, the lowest since Aug. 10.

Fed funds futures traders are now almost completely pricing in a 25 basis points cut in March, and 150 basis points in rate reductions by Dec. 2024. FEDWATCH

“The market has been coming around to the idea that inflation won’t be sticky or problematic over the past six weeks and now central banks are confirming it,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

“The market is running with the idea that rates will return to low levels in time - the bigger picture idea is that we’re headed back to a 2010s era of low growth and low inflation, rather than a 1970s era of volatile inflation,” he said.

The greenback briefly pared losses after data showed that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in November.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 1.08% to $1.0991, the highest since Nov. 29. It is on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 14.

The ECB kept rates steady and pushed back against bets on imminent cuts to interest rates on Thursday by reaffirming that borrowing costs would remain at record highs despite lower inflation expectations.

“The ECB was unable to “out-dove” yesterday's pivot by the Fed. The ECB continues to signal that rate hikes are done but their updated economic projections show no reason to hurry towards less restrictive policy,” said Samuel Zief, head of global FX strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank in London.

The pound GBP=D3 rose 1.11% and earlier reached the highest since Aug. 22 after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged and said that interest rates for "an extended period". It is also on pace for the best day since Nov. 14.

"The main message remains that rates will remain high for as long as it takes, which effectively is a push-back to market pricing early cuts," said BofA's Vamvakidis.

The greenback fell 0.63% against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS and hit the lowest level since July 27 after the Swiss National Bank held rates steady at 1.75%, as expected and acknowledged that inflationary pressure has decreased slightly over the past quarter.

It also tumbled 2.28% against the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 to the lowest since August 15 after the Norges Bank unexpectedly raised rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%, adding that they would likely stay at that level for some time. It is looking at the largest drop since Jan. 6.

The yen JPY=EBS reached the highest since July 31, with the dollar last down 0.68% against the Japanese currency at 141.94.

Expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could end negative interest rates at its monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18-19 have largely been dampened, but the BOJ could make tweaks to its statement, such as language that the bank will not hesitate to ease further if necessary, said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

That kind of change could be regarded as "one step toward normalisation ... so that could be positive for the Japanese yen," he said.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3, meanwhile, hit a more than four-month high at $0.6728 after domestic net employment jumped by 61,500 in November, compared to an increase of around 11,000 that markets had been forecasting. It was last up 0.54% at $0.6696.

The kiwi NZD=D3 reached $0.6249, the highest since July 27, despite data showing the New Zealand economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter. It was last up 0.52% at $0.6206.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP edged up 0.25% to $42,994.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.9500

102.8800

-0.89%

-1.488%

+102.9100

+101.7600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0991

$1.0875

+1.08%

+2.58%

+$1.1009

+$1.0874

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

141.9400

142.8950

-0.68%

+8.25%

+142.8900

+140.9500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.00

155.38

+0.40%

+11.19%

+156.0500

+153.8800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8661

0.8717

-0.63%

-6.33%

+0.8731

+0.8632

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2756

$1.2618

+1.11%

+5.49%

+$1.2793

+$1.2614

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3410

1.3519

-0.81%

-1.03%

+1.3514

+1.3395

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6696

$0.6661

+0.54%

-1.76%

+$0.6728

+$0.6657

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9520

0.9477

+0.45%

-3.79%

+0.9544

+0.9455

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8615

0.8617

-0.02%

-2.59%

+0.8634

+0.8587

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6206

$0.6174

+0.52%

-2.26%

+$0.6249

+$0.6172

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5220

10.7800

-2.28%

+7.34%

+10.7760

+10.4500

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5677

11.7239

-1.33%

+10.23%

+11.7411

+11.4925

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2359

10.3166

+0.28%

-1.65%

+10.3353

+10.1950

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2509

11.2193

+0.28%

+0.91%

+11.2573

+11.1710

Fed Dot Plot https://tmsnrt.rs/3Rm4fFJ

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by David Evans and Daniel Wallis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.