FOREX-Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December, while a separate report showed that U.S. services industry activity contracted for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years that month.
Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, more than economists’ forecasts of 200,000.
Wages also grew by 0.3% last month, a drop from 0.4% in November and below forecasts of 0.4%. That lowered the year-on-year increase in wages to 4.6% from 4.8% in November.
"There was a bit of a fear that this could be quite a blockbuster print in terms of job growth," which was a risk due to seasonal adjustments that are common in December, said Mazen Issa, senior foreign exchange strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The easing wage growth was also "encouraging," Issa added, though he noted that there were hawkish elements in the data.
"You had the unemployment rate dropping, which was not expected, and an increase in the participation rate," Issa said. "This number doesn’t do anybody any favors in determining whether the Fed needs to do 25 or 50 at its next meeting."
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that the jobs figures did not change his overall assessment of where the economy is headed and that he would be comfortable with a rate hike of either 25 basis points or 50 basis points in February.
The greenback extended losses after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.6 last month from 56.5 in November. It was the first time since May 2020 that the services PMI fell below the 50 threshold, which indicates contraction in the sector that accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
The Commerce Department also said on Friday that factory orders dropped 1.8% in November, after gaining 0.4% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders falling 0.8%.
The dollar was last down 0.57% on the day against a basket of currencies =USD at 104.50, after earlier reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7.
The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.64% to $1.0587, and the dollar fell 0.42% against the yen JPY=EBS to 132.89.
The Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 basis points at its December meeting, after making four consecutive 75-bp increases.
Fed funds futures traders increased bets the Fed will hike rates by 25 bps at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Feb. 1 after Friday's data. A 25-bp increase is now seen as a 75% probability, compared with 54% before the jobs report, with a 50-bp hike now seen as a 25% probability. FEDWATCH
Highly anticipated consumer price data due on Jan. 12 could influence U.S. central bank policy.
It is expected to show that headline prices were unchanged in December while core prices increased 0.3%. USCPI=ECI, USCPF=ECI
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:29AM (1529 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.5000
105.1200
-0.57%
0.976%
+105.6300
+104.3900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0587
$1.0521
+0.64%
-1.19%
+$1.0600
+$1.0482
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
132.8900
133.4100
-0.42%
+1.33%
+134.7650
+132.6400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
140.70
140.36
+0.24%
+0.29%
+141.4400
+140.2400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9323
0.9363
-0.46%
+0.79%
+0.9407
+0.9311
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1990
$1.1908
+0.70%
-0.85%
+$1.2016
+$1.1842
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3527
1.3568
-0.32%
-0.18%
+1.3664
+1.3516
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6807
$0.6752
+0.82%
-0.13%
+$0.6822
+$0.6722
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9869
0.9851
+0.18%
-0.26%
+0.9883
+0.9849
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8827
0.8835
-0.09%
-0.19%
+0.8870
+0.8817
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6284
$0.6223
+1.00%
-1.01%
+$0.6291
+$0.6193
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.0815
10.2595
-1.44%
+3.03%
+10.3005
+10.1115
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6781
10.7654
-0.81%
+1.76%
+10.8140
+10.6631
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.6094
10.6804
-0.01%
+1.94%
+10.7479
+10.5973
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2284
11.2290
-0.01%
+0.71%
+11.2924
+11.2198
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
