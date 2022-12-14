FOREX-Dollar treads water by six-month lows before Fed announcement

By Alden Bentley, Alun John and Amanda Cooper

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near its lowest levels since June against the euro and pound on Wednesday, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, a day after tamer U.S. consumer inflation data that seemed to allow scope to slow its tightening pace.

The dollar index .DXY was nearly flat, having fallen Tuesday to it's weakest since June 16, in the wake of the November U.S. Consumer Price Index report showing a smaller-than-expected rise for a second straight month, and underlying consumer prices advancing by the least in 15 months.

"It's probably a pause because we have the Fed and then the three European central banks tomorrow," said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York. "It's quite a lot today just even after the Fed, so I think the markets are just going to be patiently waiting for the outcomes."

The Fed, after raising interest rates by 75 basis points at four successive meetings, is widely expected to deliver a 50 bp increase when it's two-day policy meeting concludes at 2 p.m. ET/1800 GMT.

Traders will then turn their focus to Thursday's meetings of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, where consensus is also for a 50 bp rate hike. The Swiss National Bank also meets Thursday.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.14% against the dollar to $1.0644, not far off a six-month intraday high of $1.0673 touched in the previous session after U.S. inflation figures.

The pound GBP=D3, which also hit a six-month high after the U.S. data, was up 0.16% at $1.23865 after a brief dip when UK inflation data too showed a sharper than expected fall.

But year-on-year inflation of 10.7%, compared to a predicted 10.9%, remains painfully high for British consumers.

With the Fed all but certain to do a smaller 50 bp cut today, amid betting that they might cut just 25 bp in Febrary, the main focus of Wednesday's meeting will be the Fed's quarterly "dot plot", which shows where policymakers expect rates to be at the end of each year, and remarks by chair Jerome Powell.

An increase in the median "dot" for the level at the end of 2023 from the 4.625% projection at the end of September is widely expected, but a key question is how much it will rise by.

"Our suspicion at this juncture is that Chair Powell has his work cut out in turning this momentum and any hawkish rhetoric is unlikely to get much traction in the face of yesterday's weak CPI print," Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets at MUFG, said. "Any U.S. dollar strength on hawkish rhetoric could reverse quickly."

The Dollar Index has fallen 9% since hitting a 20-year high in September as expectations of high and rising U.S. interest rates, which fuelled dollar gains, have started to ease.

The dollar was 0.55% lower against the yen at 134.83 JPY=EBS, and eased 0.13% against the offshore Chinese yuan CNH=D3 to 6.9554.

In Crypto, Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was up 1.43% at $18,027.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:49AM (1449 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.8300

104.0800

-0.22%

8.537%

+104.1300

+103.6600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0645

$1.0630

+0.15%

-6.36%

+$1.0672

+$1.0619

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.8700

135.5700

-0.52%

+17.15%

+135.7300

+134.5300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.57

144.16

-0.41%

+10.17%

+144.2600

+143.5600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9252

0.9286

-0.39%

+1.40%

+0.9296

+0.9250

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2382

$1.2365

+0.19%

-8.40%

+$1.2403

+$1.2345

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3569

1.3544

+0.17%

+7.30%

+1.3579

+1.3531

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6864

$0.6858

+0.18%

-5.49%

+$0.6881

+$0.6822

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9847

0.9873

-0.26%

-5.03%

+0.9890

+0.9850

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8596

0.8599

-0.03%

+2.33%

+0.8616

+0.8592

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6442

$0.6463

-0.29%

-5.85%

+$0.6464

+$0.6434

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.7450

9.7885

-0.50%

+10.56%

+9.8040

+9.7350

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3779

10.3788

-0.01%

+3.63%

+10.4293

+10.3406

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2129

10.2191

+0.30%

+13.25%

+10.2396

+10.1819

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8728

10.8402

+0.30%

+6.24%

+10.8850

+10.8405

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Alexander Smith, Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

