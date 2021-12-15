FOREX-Dollar trades narrowly as markets wait for word from the Fed

By David Henry and Elizabeth Howcroft

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held recent gains in narrow trading on Wednesday as markets awaited a Federal Reserve policy statement later in the day to affirm, or upset, expectations for interest rate hikes in the new year.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.04% at midmorning in New York after trading through the day within 0.2% of its Tuesday close.

Expectations for Fed hawkishness and European Central Bank dovishness have kept the dollar strong in recent weeks, with little movement off a high of 96.938 last month, its strongest level since July 2020.

The dollar dipped slightly on a report showing that U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November.

But the data also showed that sales had been stronger in October than previously reported, suggesting that the lighter number was payback for a spending surge to avoid shortages and higher prices for goods.

Readings from the two months together backed up market expectations for strong fourth quarter growth, said Joseph Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions. "It is all about the Fed," Manimbo said.

The Fed's policy statement and economic projections were due at 2 p.m. Eastern (1900 GMT).

Markets have been pricing for the Fed to end its bond-buying around March and then proceed with one or maybe two rate hikes in 2022. Any more than two rate hikes pencilled in for next year would be considered a hawkish surprise.

The meeting of the Fed's policy committee comes as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has spurred concern that the economic recovery will be derailed. Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to Omicron, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

"We can’t recall going into an FOMC meeting with the consensus so strongly favouring a hawkish outcome," Derek Halpenny, MUFG head of research, wrote in a note to clients.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.2% at 113.805. JPY=EBS

Currency markets were little affected overnight by mixed economic data from China, which showed that factory output grew faster than expected but retail sales missed forecasts.

The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1257 EUR=EBS ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, where officials are expected to confirm that the bank's pandemic bond-buying programme will end next March.

Britain's pound briefly rose against the dollar after data showing that UK inflation jumped to its highest in more than 10 years in November. It was unchanged on the day at at $1.3227 GBP=D3 at 1449 GMT.

The Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged when it meets on Thursday, due to the spread of the Omicron variant in Britain. That's a reversal from expectations last month for a rate hike. BOEWATCH

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 weakened against the greenback to a three-month low as a report showed continued high inflation. The loonie, which has been bruised recently by falling oil prices, was last at $1.2903. O/R

The Australian dollar was up 0.3% at $0.7128 AUD=D3. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.1% at $0.6733 NZD=D3.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin was down 2% on the day at $47,259. BTC=BTSP

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:49AM (1449 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.5870

96.5620

+0.04%

7.342%

+96.6040

+96.4050

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1257

$1.1258

-0.01%

-7.87%

+$1.1277

+$1.1254

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.8050

113.5600

+0.22%

+10.15%

+113.8950

+113.6300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.12

128.07

+0.04%

+0.93%

+128.3500

+128.0000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9260

0.9242

+0.21%

+4.68%

+0.9263

+0.9235

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3227

$1.3227

+0.00%

-3.18%

+$1.3282

+$1.3225

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2903

1.2864

+0.31%

+1.34%

+1.2904

+1.2846

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7128

$0.7106

+0.32%

-7.33%

+$0.7151

+$0.7099

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0423

1.0402

+0.20%

-3.55%

+1.0429

+1.0400

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8511

0.8510

+0.01%

-4.77%

+0.8516

+0.8487

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6733

$0.6742

-0.10%

-6.21%

+$0.6760

+$0.6726

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.1105

9.1010

-0.26%

+5.71%

+9.1210

+9.0770

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2587

10.2540

+0.05%

-1.99%

+10.2777

+10.2180

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1080

9.1392

-0.33%

+11.12%

+9.1525

+9.0941

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2538

10.2875

-0.33%

+1.76%

+10.3080

+10.2448

