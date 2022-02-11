FOREX-Dollar trades flat, euro drops as market digests U.S. CPI data
By Hannah Lang
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar traded flat and the euro weakened on Friday after a higher-than-expected Thursday readout of U.S. consumer prices that amped up investor expectations of interest rate hikes.
Comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Thursday unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate increases after the Labor Department said that in the 12 months through January, the CPI jumped 7.5% - the biggest year-on-year increase since February 1982.
Bullard told Bloomberg he'd like to see 100 basis points of hikes by July, adding that he had become “dramatically” more hawkish. (Full Story)
That shot the dollar into choppy trading early Friday as the greenback initially posted gains as well as an eight-day high, but struggled to choose a direction and eventually traded lower.
Meanwhile the euro, which surged last week, was set for a weekly decline after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview that raising rates now would not bring down record euro zone inflation but only hurt the economy. (Full Story)
The dollar index =USD fell 0.095%, with the euro EUR= down 0.23% to $1.1401.
The greenback is likely to have a “choppy few months” until the market gets more certainty as to how the Fed’s balance sheet runoff will commence, according to Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“You're going to see that dollar strength is primarily going to be driven on risk aversion and flows to safety, and right now, I think the market is really going back and forth as far as what Fed officials are really likely to do,” he said.
Lagarde’s comments along with Bullard’s remarks on possible rate hikes “seem to be behind the complete reversal of yesterday’s EUR/USD rally”, said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.
"If the Fed is to step hard on the monetary brakes, we would certainly favour the dollar against the low yielders backed by central bankers who have firmly placed themselves in the dovish camp."
Goldman Sachs now expects seven 25-bps interest rate rises from the Fed this year, up from its previous forecast of five. (Full Story)
Fed policymakers had already flagged that they will begin raising the central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero at the March meeting, just days after they stop their two-year spree of buying billions in government bonds each month. (Full story)
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:40AM (1540 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
95.7000
95.7950
-0.09%
0.039%
+96.0580
+95.6380
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1403
$1.1427
-0.22%
+0.29%
+$1.1435
+$1.1370
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
115.8550
116.0000
-0.11%
+0.65%
+116.1700
+115.7700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
132.11
132.56
-0.34%
+1.36%
+132.6100
+131.8500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9255
0.9253
+0.08%
+1.51%
+0.9287
+0.9247
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3598
$1.3561
+0.25%
+0.52%
+$1.3598
+$1.3515
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2680
1.2724
-0.32%
+0.31%
+1.2753
+1.2677
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7181
$0.7169
+0.17%
-1.21%
+$0.7185
+$0.7109
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0551
1.0572
-0.20%
+1.76%
+1.0575
+1.0543
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8385
0.8426
-0.49%
-0.18%
+0.8431
+0.8381
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6688
$0.6676
+0.16%
-2.32%
+$0.6693
+$0.6628
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.8000
8.8150
-0.20%
-0.14%
+8.8705
+8.7925
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0358
10.0600
-0.24%
+0.23%
+10.0994
+10.0243
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.2439
9.2904
-0.78%
+2.51%
+9.3518
+9.2403
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.5416
10.6249
-0.78%
+3.01%
+10.6437
+10.5370
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; additional reporting by Joice Alves and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, William Maclean and Mark Heinrich)
((joice.alves@thomsonreuters.com; twitter @joiceal))
