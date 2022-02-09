FOREX-Dollar ticks down, euro up ahead of U.S. CPI report

By Hannah Lang and Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid further on Wednesday and the euro extended gains following a hawkish shift from the European Central Bank last week and ahead of key data on U.S. consumer prices due on Thursday.

The CPI print may offer new indications about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening, and investors are bracing for higher-than expected numbers that would signal more aggressive interest rate hikes.

That readout is expected to show a 0.5% month-over-month increase in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Investors have been revising their forecasts for ECB rate hikes after the bank caught them off guard last week, with President Christine Lagarde flagging for the first time that monetary tightening was a possibility this year.

Seeking to temper investors' growing expectations for hard-line action, Lagarde calmed markets when she said on Monday there was no need for extensive tightening.

But the big shift in central bank policy expectations over the past week, in particular from the ECB, has dampened the dollar's recent upside.

As the markets work through Lagarde's comments and what Thursday's inflation numbers mean for the Fed, the dollar will likely remain range-bound, said Thomas Anderson, managing director at Moneycorp.

"I think the market is kind of scratching its head and saying, 'OK, corporate earnings are over, the Lagarde comments — we're still kind of scratching our head. Does this mean this is the inflection point and we go up from here?'" he said.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.056%, with the euro EUR= up 0.1% to $1.1425.

While the markets await clarity, the dollar and the euro were "consolidating within yesterday's ranges," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

"I think that the bottom line for the ECB and the Fed is there's a lot of uncertainty, and so they want to maintain maximum flexibility," he said. "The Fed and the ECB need to maintain flexibility and people read into it what they want to."

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that future rate increases after March will depend on the strength of inflation and how much it moderates or persists.

Also on Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, though he added he was still leaning toward a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases this year.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:06PM (2106 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.5210

95.5940

-0.06%

-0.148%

+95.6760

+95.3790

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1426

$1.1417

+0.07%

+0.50%

+$1.1448

+$1.1403

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.5250

115.5300

-0.01%

+0.35%

+115.6900

+115.3200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.01

131.91

+0.08%

+1.29%

+132.1500

+131.6300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9241

0.9252

-0.10%

+1.32%

+0.9254

+0.9222

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3537

$1.3547

-0.07%

+0.10%

+$1.3589

+$1.3528

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2669

1.2702

-0.24%

+0.21%

+1.2715

+1.2665

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7182

$0.7146

+0.50%

-1.20%

+$0.7194

+$0.7142

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0558

1.0560

-0.02%

+1.82%

+1.0567

+1.0544

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8437

0.8423

+0.17%

+0.44%

+0.8450

+0.8414

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6684

$0.6648

+0.54%

-2.34%

+$0.6698

+$0.6642

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8145

8.8275

-0.20%

+0.01%

+8.8450

+8.7835

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0707

10.0709

+0.00%

+0.58%

+10.0909

+10.0420

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1120

9.1391

-0.22%

+1.04%

+9.1551

+9.0775

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4118

10.4349

-0.22%

+1.74%

+10.4440

+10.3819

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang and Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.